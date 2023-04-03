For many, potholes can be filed into the "out of sight, out of mind" category, at least until they become large enough to jostle passing cars.

However, Justin Mahoney and Jason Pote hit the streets of Carlisle Tuesday with potholes on the mind.

As members of Carlisle Borough's Public Works Department, repairing potholes goes along with the job.

Mahoney, who works as a crew leader, said staff members can be found patching the roadway craters throughout the year, but pothole patching efforts usually pick up in the spring.

This is because potholes form throughout the fall and winter as water seeps into road surfaces and expands as it freezes, breaking up the pavement over time.

The repair process itself typically allows roads to remain open to traffic and requires at least two people for safety.

Mahoney said repairs average a couple of minutes per pothole, depending on depth and diameter.

"We just clean it out and fill it back in and compact it," he said.

The potholes are filled with a substance called cold patch, composed of stone, oil and tar that's pliable year-round.

Mahoney estimated that the department fills a few hundred potholes or more each year, depending on the amount of precipitation that falls during the winter.

Public Works employees maintain a list of potholes to address.

"We get phone calls from the residents ... other borough employees will let us know when they see them and we'll get a tally," said Pote, who works as a maintainer. "Then once a once a month ... we'll actually have a crew of guys that will go up and down the streets of Carlisle and check for them."

Mahoney said potholes less than an inch deep are usually not filled until they get worse because vehicles can easily pull the cold patch out.

Public Works Department staff also only address potholes on borough-maintained streets. Residents who wish to report potholes on these can call the department at 717-240-1238 with a description of the specific location of the pothole.

Potholes on state-owned roads can be reported to PennDOT at 1-800-349-7623.

Carlisle's state-owned roads are:

Allen Road

B Street

Carlisle Springs Road

College Street from B Street to Walnut Bottom Road

Hanover Street

High Street

East North Street

Ritner Highway

Walnut Bottom Road

West Willow Street

Pothole repairs in Carlisle are not to be confused with other springtime roadwork.

Also ongoing in the borough are trench repairs to address the areas impacted by Carlisle's 2022 Water Main Replacement Project that replaced approximately two miles of water main pipeline. The repairs will help smooth out streets that were temporarily patched over the winter after new pipeline was installed.

Borough officials announced in a Facebook post Thursday that crews are finishing trench repair work at West Pomfret Street and South College Street. Up next on the trench repair list is West Pomfret Street toward Pitt Street before the work moves to other areas impacted by the project. This includes portions of East Louther Street, Porter Avenue, West Louther Street, Lincoln Street, North West Street and East Mulberry Avenue.

When all trench repairs in the borough have been completed, crews will mill and repave the same sections of road.