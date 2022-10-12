Potential installation of outdoor pickleball courts at Carlisle Family YMCA could affect existing town houses

The anticipated construction of outdoor pickleball courts at the Carlisle Family YMCA could affect existing town houses it owns in that area, though CEO Michele Holloway said the plans are all "very preliminary."

She said the YMCA purchased four town houses on the same block as the facility when they became available in 2015 and 2018 for "future expansion possibilities."

"The southern end of our property is where we have considered building the pickleball courts which could impact the town houses," Holloway said, adding that the YMCA-owned town houses on the block could possibly be the site of the new courts.

Last week, the YMCA's property management group sent what Holloway referred to as a "courtesy communication" to tenants. This was designed to be transparent about the possible project and not a notice of any sort, she said.

The tenants living in the town houses operate with month-to-month leases, Holloway said.

"If/when we move forward with the project (this is all very preliminary), we plan to give tenants a minimum of six months’ notice or more once a timeline has been established," she said. "We have asked our property management company to assist tenants in finding new rental properties when or if the time is appropriate and they have agreed."

The installation of pickleball courts would come as part of the YMCA's third and final phase of its building campaign. Phase 3 was announced last week and includes the addition of the courts, as well as renovation's to the YMCA's pool and the installation of a warm water pool.

The final phase is estimated to cost approximately $4 million and construction could begin next year.

Previous phases of the building campaign included two-story additions to the north and west sides of the building.