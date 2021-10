A portion of East High Street is closed as of 8 a.m. after a second-alarm fire call in the first block of North East Street in Carlisle.

According to reports from the scene, fire apparatus are lined up in the area with High Street closed for about a block as crews attend to the fire.

The fire was called in around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. No details were immediately available.

