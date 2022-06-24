Portion of Fairground Avenue becomes two-way street as Carlisle debuts first roundabout

After months of ongoing construction, portions of the new and improved Fairground Avenue are operational.

During the Carlisle Borough Council's April 6 workshop meeting, council members discussed the creation of an ordinance that would convert Fairground Avenue between A Street and B Street from a one-way street to a two-way roadway. This ordinance was created and adopted at the council's May 12 meeting.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said the construction necessary to make this change included the widening of the roadway to allow for on-street parking in addition to two-way travel and had been completed prior to the adoption of the ordinance. This means that upon council's approval, the ordinance went into effect.

"This is something that was part of the overall urban redevelopment plan and the Carlisle Connectivity Project," Malarich said. "It called for converting a portion of Fairground Avenue from a one-way to a two-way [street] to provide additional road capacity."

The Carlisle Connectivity Project, a three-part series of transportation upgrades to improve mobility in northern portions of the borough, also includes the installation of three roundabouts; the first of which is open.

The borough announced via Facebook on June 15 that the three-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street is operational, and provided tips for its use. These include slowing down upon approach, yielding to those already in the roundabout and traveling to the right in a counterclockwise direction.

Due to ongoing construction, the roundabout's B Street exit toward Carlisle Springs Road will remain closed. Malarich said the developer is continuing to work in this area and that the completion date of the construction remains "up in the air" as not all of the lots have received final development approval.

He said roundabouts like this provide additional safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"It reduces the width of road that an individual traveling on foot needs to cross and it converts everything to essentially one way of traffic, so if you are entering into a roundabout as pedestrian, you only need to look in the direction of travel as opposed to looking two ways," Malarich said, adding that the timeframe of being in harms way (or on the public road) is reduced by using a roundabout as opposed to other borough streets.

The Carlisle Connectivity Project also includes the installation of a roundabout at B Street and North College Street, as well as the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street with the addition of a five-point roundabout at that intersection.

