Portion of B Street closed as Carlisle prepares for restart Carlisle Connectivity Project

B Street in Carlisle is closed between Pitt and West streets as the borough prepares to resume the construction phase of its long-planned Carlisle Connectivity Project.
The project is slated to begin June 15.
This week, borough crews are digging up and replacing sections of the sanitary sewer main on B Street between Pitt and West streets. As a result, crews will close that section of the street during work hours.
The borough said in a Facebook post that the sewer work is to be finished this week.
Next week, construction will start on what the borough has called the TIGER Project, so named because a portion of the funding for the project comes from a $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant. The project is one of the two projects that comprise the overall Carlisle Connectivity Project, a series of transportation upgrades designed to improve mobility around and through redevelopment sites.
The TIGER Project includes the reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street, installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street and installation of a 4-point roundabout at the intersection of North College and B Street.
Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December.
In an email to The Sentinel, borough manager Susan Armstrong said Rogele started its mandatory pre-construction inspections of adjacent properties in early March, but suspended its work due to COVID-19.
The borough notified Rogele Inc. that it could restart the project after Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to allow construction activities to resume in-person operations May 1 in accordance with state guidance. Armstrong said the company has since received approval of its COVID-19 supplemental safety plan.
Construction will begin with the replacement of the existing water main on B Street from West Street east to Fairground Avenue and on Fairground Avenue from B Street south to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, Armstrong said in the email.
The borough expects to go out for construction bids on Project 1, the second part the Connectivity Project, on July 1 with construction starting in late summer.
Project 1 realigns the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a signalized intersection, installs a 5-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue and reconstruction of Fairground Avenue from Penn Street north to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
