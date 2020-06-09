Portion of B Street closed as Carlisle prepares for restart Carlisle Connectivity Project

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

B Street in Carlisle is closed between Pitt and West streets as the borough prepares to resume the construction phase of its long-planned Carlisle Connectivity Project.

The project is slated to begin June 15.

This week, borough crews are digging up and replacing sections of the sanitary sewer main on B Street between Pitt and West streets. As a result, crews will close that section of the street during work hours.

The borough said in a Facebook post that the sewer work is to be finished this week.

Next week, construction will start on what the borough has called the TIGER Project, so named because a portion of the funding for the project comes from a $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant. The project is one of the two projects that comprise the overall Carlisle Connectivity Project, a series of transportation upgrades designed to improve mobility around and through redevelopment sites.

The TIGER Project includes the reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street, installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street and installation of a 4-point roundabout at the intersection of North College and B Street.