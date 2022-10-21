 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek missing Middlesex Township teen

Police are searching for a missing juvenile from Middlesex Township.

Tearra Goodwill, 17, who is also known as Alex, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Regency Woods South mobile home park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-249-7191.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

