Police search for missing Carlisle teen

Carlisle Police are asking for public assistance in finding a teenage boy.
Maurice Marshall, 15, was last scene Thursday at his residence, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
