Police search for missing Carlisle teen

Maurice Marshall

Marshall

 Photo courtesy of the Carlisle Police Department

Carlisle Police are asking for public assistance in finding a teenage boy.

Maurice Marshall, 15, was last scene Thursday at his residence, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

