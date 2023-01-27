Police locate, arrest Carlisle man who fled trial for 2021 Wormleysburg shooting

The search for a Carlisle man who fled during the middle of his trial earlier this week has come to an end.

Police in Perry County arrested Joel Kent, 33, Thursday without incident, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Kent failed to appear for the second day of a jury trial Tuesday concerning his involvement in a 2021 shooting in Wormleysburg, the DA's Office said.

Even though he failed to appear in court, the jury returned a guilty verdict of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a firearm without a license after an incident that occurred at a Wormleysburg home on Aug. 25 of 2021, the DA's Office said.

That day, Kent drove to the residence, got out of his vehicle, and fired approximately eight shots into a bedroom window. The DA's Office said the occupant of the house was not present at the time and no one was injured in the shooting. Kent then fled the scene at a high rate of speed and was apprehended later that day.

The DA's Office said police seized a firearm in Kent's vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the shooting. Upon investigation, police learned that the shooting arose from a personal dispute and no threat from the incident exists for residents of Wormleysburg or other local municipalities, the DA's Office said.

"I’d like to thank the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, West Shore Regional Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police for their efforts in quickly and safely bringing Mr. Kent into custody," Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said. "Our office will leave no stone unturned locating and apprehending any individuals who abscond from trial, and we will continue to be vigilant in locating and prosecuting those who commit violent crimes in Cumberland County."

Kent was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was denied bail. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 28 before Cumberland County President Judge Edward Guido.