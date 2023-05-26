Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

David Miller, former lieutenant with the Carlisle Police, had what he called the grim reaper duties during police testing. He walked out with applicants who failed the process, sometimes encouraging them to reapply or congratulating them on their efforts.

It’s during this time that he meets the people he and other national advocates want to see more of in the police force: women and minorities.

“I’m always very bummed that I’m walking out the people I wish we were getting,” Miller said, adding that he’s a father of four daughters. “When I’m there at that initial testing day, and I see a lot of the possible females showing up to the test, I’m always, in the back of my mind, thinking it would be great if we could get more females, it would be great if we could get minorities, it would be great if we could get more of this. But ultimately, it’s who passes.”

Amid a push for police forces to represent and reflect more of the population they protect, solutions aren’t as simple as “hiring more,” especially when a Civil Service Commission, like that in Carlisle, is involved in the process.

Population

The Carlisle Police Department covers a population with a higher percentage of minorities, except for Asians, compared to the rest of Cumberland County, according to the latest U.S. Census data. In the Borough of Carlisle, the Census reports that 79.6% of its population is white, 9.9% of its population is Black, 7.6% is Hispanic and 5.7% is more than one race.

As of October, Carlisle Police had representation from at least the top three racial populations in the borough. Of its 28 people in the department, there were 23 white officers, four Black officers and one Hispanic officer. Those numbers equate to a slightly higher population of white and Black officers — 82.1% and 14.3%, respectively.

One of the Black members of the department holds the highest rank in Carlisle. Police Chief Taro Landis has held his position since 2017 when he came to the borough from Tredyffrin Township (located east of Philadelphia), which is where he started his police career following military service and rose through the police ranks. As a military man, he’s always seen the U.S. Armed Forces as the leader in racial inclusion.

Though his adoptive father served in a segregated unit in World War II, Landis pointed to the military desegregating its forces in 1948 as being ahead of the country at large. He said that integration meant a higher level of jobs not available in other industries or other avenues at the time.

“In some ways we should follow that example,” he said. “There are so few places where you get promoted for your merit.”

Landis sees the police evaluation process as being “very much based on merit.”

Testing

The merit-based approach to testing applicants in Carlisle is also the reason local officials are unable to calculate how many people of color apply for a job.

Miller said testing is governed by the Civil Service Commission in Carlisle, where people apply to be tested and take part in a physical exam. Anyone who passes the physical exam can take the written exam, and those who pass that will take part in an oral interview graded on a rubric. Those who pass all three parts of the testing will then undergo a background check and are ranked, with veterans getting priority for hiring.

Miller estimates that of those who pass the fitness test and get a 70% or higher on the written exam, about half will fail the oral interview part of the process that requires an 80% passing rate.

He said that until they show up, they are unaware of applicants’ race or gender, and an applicant’s ability to get to the interview portion of the testing is dependent on them passing the physical and written exams.

“At no point during the process are we allowed to ask anything related to that,” Miller said. “It’s not until actual background investigation we’ll even know the age of somebody.

“Because of my position, I’ve been kind of bothered by how do we balance this?” said Miller, who only recently left the Carlisle police department to work in a county position. “I mean, the whole civil service process came about because things weren’t done right for a long time; they wanted to increase fairness. Over time, they figured out that the civil service process doesn’t always promote fairness. But we’re still in that, and we can’t break out of that.”

Change in standards

One part of the test that has changed is the physical fitness exam.

A 2014 U.S. Justice Department litigation was settled in 2021, forcing Pennsylvania State Police to pay more than $2 million into a compensation fund and change its physical fitness standards that the lawsuit argued ruled out otherwise qualified women, according to the Associated Press.

The lawsuit argued that only 73% of women passed 2009 physical standards compared to 98% of men, based on fitness tests that were not required to perform a trooper’s job duties.

One of those tests was the vertical jump, which has since been cut by State Police, as well as by Carlisle Police, Miller said.

Despite the change, women are often still the least represented on police forces, and Carlisle only has one female officer after the retirement last year of another woman.

Miller said Carlisle Police is not looking at reducing physical fitness standards any further, which consists of a 70.1-second 300-meter run, 24 push ups, 28 sit-ups and 1.5-mile run in 15:55 minutes. He argued those standards are necessary to hire officers capable of performing their duties, and other reductions would be a slippery slope to cutting other standards for officers, especially when he sees a problem lying elsewhere.

Staffing shortages

While women and minorities may be a national talking point for police forces, there’s another local and national struggle facing police: finding enough people.

Since October, Carlisle Police has managed to fill a few vacancies, but Miller expects more vacancies to occur this year. Even with a full 33-member department, Miller finds that number to not be sufficient in doing their job and performing extra duties in connecting with the community.

“I’d love to have officers riding around on bikes right now, but I can’t,” he said. “We probably average (1,700) to 1,800 calls a month.”

Miller said the number and types of calls fluctuate, but the department has seen dramatic increases in calls related to addiction and mental health.

“Every agency is struggling with manpower,” he said.

With what police face and the public perception of their job, Miller said fewer people are looking to step into their shoes to serve the community.

Carlisle and multiple other police agencies in Cumberland County combine their efforts for the Cumberland County Police Testing Consortium, which collects and tests applicants and puts a single list of candidates together that police departments use to fill vacancies. The consortium used to be an annual event, but during COVID, the consortium was expanded to be held twice a year in March and September.

Before 2020, Miller said the consortium would attract more than 300 people. Now, the number of applicants is nowhere near that number.

“We’re lucky to have 100 now,” he said. “We didn’t even have 100 in the September testing, it was 78. We’re basically seeing less than a third show up. That is not a sign of a lack of advertisement or need for fewer standards; it’s about the number of people showing up.”

Miller said police advertise the consortium with colleges and universities across the region, including in Baltimore and Philadelphia, and post the information to social media and its Crimewatch page. The consortium website at cumberlandcountypolicetest.com even lays out how to apply online, requirements for the application and tips on how to get in shape for the fitness test.

With the efforts they’ve gone to reach potential candidates, Miller said the push for diversity can’t be solved if no one applies.

“It’s something beyond our walls, beyond our control,” he said. “It’s a systemic issue that is beyond what we can fix.”