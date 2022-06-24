Police: DUI suspected factor in fatal Adams County crash Wednesday afternoon

Police believe driving under the influence could have played a role in a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred in Adams County Wednesday, though confirmation pends toxicology reports from the Adam's County Coroner's Office.

The crash, which left three people dead and three others injured, happened around 12:20 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, State Police at Gettysburg said.

Police said Christopher L. Heflin, 37, of York was driving a 2011 Jeep east at a high speed when the vehicle exited the road and collided with a tree, coming to a final rest in a cow pasture. Heflin, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with two back-seat passengers ages 17 and 3, both of York.

The identities of the deceased juveniles have not been released, though police said they were Heflin's fiancé's children.

Passengers April M. Ditzler, 37, of York, and Vincent G. Martin, 32, of Gettysburg suffered injuries along with a 17-year-old victim whom police have not yet identified.

Of these, police described one occupant's injuries as "life-threatening." They also said Martin was wearing his seatbelt and was transported from the scene by medevac.

State Police at Gettysburg are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 717-334-8111.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

