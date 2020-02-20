You are the owner of this article.
Police: Cause unknown in Monday's fire in Carlisle; unattended cooking cause of Sunday fire
Carlisle

Carlisle House Fire

No cause has been determined for a house fire on Chestnut Street in Carlisle on Mondauy morning.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Carlisle Police Department has determined the cause of one fire this week in the borough, but the cause of a second fire less than 24 hours later is still undetermined.

Detective Tom Dolan, the department's certified fire investigator, said a Sunday fire on South East Street was a result of unattended cooking.

Crews responded to a two-alarm row house fire in the 100 block of South East Street about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured in that fire, though one family pet died.

The cause of Monday morning's two-alarm house fire in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue is undetermined, but not suspicious.

“There’s too much damage for me to give you an exact cause,” Dolan said.

+15 Photos: Carlisle South East Street house fire in Carlisle Sunday

Dolan said he is still talking to the occupants of the home.

Two residents were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist at least five people.

