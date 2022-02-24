Podcast to program: Hope Station goes live with Black Girl Chronicles Learning Series at Carlisle YWCA

Hope Station’s Black Girl Chronicles Learning Series began like many activities during the COVID-19 pandemic: virtually.

This year, though, the event debuted in person, held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the YWCA at 301 G St. in Carlisle. The series included workshops, vendors, round table sessions and other activities about topics and issues that Black women face, the flyer said.

Hope Station Board President Stacie Crutchfield said four women planned the event through a “fun” and “exciting” process. She said last year’s virtual event came in the form of a podcast, and that it revealed the need for the event to have a meeting that could reach everyone.

Crutchfield said events like this one are not common in Carlisle.

“Being a person of color I honestly don’t feel like we have a voice out here, so this opened a door for a lot of folks,” Crutchfield said.

Workshops and speakers

The Black Girl Chronicles Learning Series involved workshops about topics such as the strong Black woman narrative, parenting, financial literacy, exploring strategies to respond to microaggressions and more. There were three time slots for workshops throughout the day, each one hour long. During the three sessions, attendees could choose to attend one workshop from a variety of options.

The workshops were led by Black female leaders, the event flyer said.

The event also included lunch for attendees, when keynote speaker and HACC Vice President of College Advancement Linnie Carter joined virtually to share a message.

Carter addressed a topics including self care, embracing sisterhood and using your voice.

“Don’t let people erase your Blackness. ... I want you to embrace your Blackness,” Carter said. “You are more than enough.”

Carter called for attendees to use their voice to improve their communities and themselves.

Vendors

Thursday’s learning series also gave attendees an opportunity to shop a variety of Black-owned businesses.

Dyanna’s Designs & Novelties was among the vendors that participated. Owner Dyanna Crosson said she started her business two years ago.

“One day I was sitting in my room bored … and I decided to do something to keep my hair protected while I sleep, so I decided to go on YouTube, look up some videos or something I could do and I came up with the bonnets,” Crosson said.

Crosson now sells her products through a Harrisburg store, online, via social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram and through pop-up shops. She said her favorite part of running the business is choosing prints to create products that are “bright and crazy and full of color.”

“When I make my bonnets, this is like my calm and my zen space,” Crosson said.

She said she also enjoys meeting and interacting with people and “making them happy.”

Another vendor that attended the Black Girl Chronicles Learning Series was Grant Me Your Cake, a baked-goods business owned by Ebonie Mc’Near. Mc’Near referred to cooking and baking as a “stress-reliever” and said she began the hobby with her great-grandmother at age five.

“When she passed away, to keep the family together, to keep the traditions going, I just cooked,” Mc’Near said. “I’m also a cancer survivor and it helped me get through when I was going through it.”

Mc’Near said her neighbors encouraged her to start the business and her son-in-law came up with the name. She’s done events, parties and weddings and her cakes are on sale at B&L Caribbean restaurant in Carlisle.

“I love supporting the community,” Mc’Near said. “I love coming out and meeting other people that are going the same way I’m going.”

Karen Stinson is an independent consultant for Paparazzi Accessories and brought her business, Dazzling for $5, to Thursday’s event. Her display featured jewelry pieces, each for $5. Stinson said she became a consultant three years ago and that she loves the “sisterhood” that she’s built with her clients.

“It’s been amazing,” Stinson said. “We always say that it’s more than just jewelry, it is a connection.

Other activities and perspectives

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a variety of other activities at the Black Girl Chronicles Learning Series. The event featured networking opportunities, including a chance to connect with organizations in the recruitment process. Attendees could also check out a Girl Scout Gold Award project and participate in round table discussions about diverse subjects and issues.

Monique Bryant traveled to Carlisle from Michigan to attend.

“I wanted to come and learn about some of the things going on in Carlisle,” Bryant said. “I thought this would be a great start.”

She said the different aspects the series offered were “well needed in the community, especially by African-American women.”

“I think it empowers us on a collective level and to know that you do have that support and those resources out there … that’s wonderful,” Bryant said.

Hope Station Executive Director Safronia Perry said she was pleased with the turnout.

“I had a young woman say to me ‘Thank you for this, I’ve never had this before, this is really great’ and that makes me feel good to know that people wanted this,” Perry said. “People felt like we needed this. I’m happy.”

Hope Station will also host the annual Black Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carlisle Masonic Temple at 1236 Holly Pike in Carlisle.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

