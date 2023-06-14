Carlisle pickleball players were in, well, a pickle.

Jackie Powell, acting president of the Carlisle Area Pickleball Association, said the borough has “very, very limited facilities” for pickleball and the courts at LeTort Park are almost always full.

Come this summer, the association will increase Carlisle’s available pickleball space by converting LeTort Park’s existing tennis court into four permanent pickleball courts, a change the Carlisle Borough Council approved last Thursday night.

The project will devote the facility, which currently offers two permanent pickleball courts and one tennis court, exclusively to pickleball.

Terry Throne, a frequent flyer at the LeTort courts, said when the tennis court is available, pickleball players often convert it into a temporary pickleball court by installing their own nets and markings.

“The trouble is there’s paint lines over paint lines so it was very difficult to see where your court was,” he said. “So what’s happening now is we’re going to make those four courts dedicated pickleball courts with just the lines for pickleball.”

Powell said talk of the project began sometime last summer.

“We worked with the borough to complete a survey to assess the use of the tennis court compared to the use of pickleball courts, and at that time it was pretty apparent that pickleball was the primary use of LeTort Park,” she said.

From there, the association began organizing the project, which Powell estimated will cost between $5,000 to $7,000, and raising the necessary funds.

Association board member Tara Shatzer said the organization received donations from many local pickleball players to complete the work.

With the funding secured, the association is setting its sights on construction, which Powell said will include resurfacing the court.

“It’s really weather dependent, and so our hope is that by the end of the summer ... the project will be completed,” she said.

Now retired, Throne said he’s using his background in construction to spearhead the project, which will mostly be completed by volunteers. He plans to reposition the fence to place three equally spaced pickleball courts on each side.

“I’m hoping to get it done within under probably week and a half,” Throne said. “I’m trying to schedule things in a way that I’m not interrupting the play on the two pickleball courts, [the] dedicated courts, so you can continue to play pickleball as we repaint the other side and set that up.”

Even so, he estimated the courts will likely be closed for a few days to allow the paint to dry and to move the fencing.

Once complete, the courts will continue to be owned and maintained by the borough’s Parks & Recreation Department.

Powell described pickleball as “a sport that spans the ages” and said the additional facilities will allow more people to get out and enjoy the game.

“Once you get into pickleball if you really enjoy it, you can’t get enough,” Shatzer said. “It’s a good stress reliever. It’s excellent exercise. It has a social aspect to it. You meet people that you might not have ever met before in daily life and become good friends. So it really is a community ... we love it.”

