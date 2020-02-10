PennDOT lists highlights of the 2019 construction season

Several Cumberland County projects are among those recently highlighted by PennDOT as the agency reviewed the 2019 construction season.

Approximately 170 construction projects were active and 76 were completed in the PennDOT Engineering District 8 region covering Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties last year.

In addition to those projects, bids were opened for 66 contracts totaling nearly $211.8 million in value.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to work through contracts, resources were further maximized with department forces completing more than 75 miles of paving and 175 miles of seal coating (oil and chip) in 2019. District 8 department forces also placed more than 5,500 tons of Recycled Asphalt Paving, or RAP, which repurposes materials from projects onto other roadways by mixing ground millings with oil.

Work was performed on 57 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. This included the replacement or rehabilitation of 25 bridges, and preservation work on 25 bridges to extend the life of those bridges.

There were seven small bridge projects completed by department force crews.