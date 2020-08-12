Pedestrians, drivers alike slowed by Carlisle road work this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Road construction season continued in Carlisle this week.

Crews with UGI started a project on South Hanover Street on Aug. 5, and are expected to wrap it up on schedule this week. Crews restored portions of South Hanover Street that were excavated during their gas main enhancement project, borough engineer Mark Malarich said.

Other affected streets were East South Street and East Chapel Avenue.

Over the past few weeks, curbs at some intersections have been dug up in preparation for the next round of pedestrian curb ramp replacements. The ramps are being replaced to meet mobility and accessibility standards.

Carlisle Borough Council awarded Doug Lamb Construction of Elizabethtown a $315,845 contract for the project in June. Malarich said 38 ramps need to be upgraded prior to the start of the borough's 2020 road maintenance program. Doug Lamb Construction is responsible for 21 of the ramps while borough staff will rehabilitate the other 17.

The construction contract includes rehabilitation of additional curb ramps along streets targeted for road maintenance in 2021. Borough staff may also work on additional curb ramps later this year depending on staff availability and other public works priorities, Malarich said.