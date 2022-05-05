Peace Party: Downtown Carlisle prepares to celebrate Amani Festival Saturday

Carlisle motorists are going to need to find an alternate route if they plan travel along portions of West High Street or Pitt Street this weekend.

The cause for these road closures isn't construction, however, it's Downtown Carlisle's Amani Festival.

The festival, named for the Swahili word for peace, serves as a cultural celebration with diverse food, music and activities.

"The idea of Amani came from the need to unite people of various backgrounds together and make those who are "outsiders" feel like they belong," said Tanis Monroy, president of the Amani Committee. "Carlisle has always been such a diverse place, but it has not always been welcoming of others. However, there are many who have and continue to embrace unity through peace and now anyone, regardless of if they grew up here or are even from another country, can find a sense of belonging."

Monroy said that while there have been some years where the festival did not run, Amani began in Carlisle in 1994 with a group of local volunteers that believed the town could be the "center of a cultural movement."

"Amani has created a forum for people from all walks of life to come to and express themselves," Monroy said. "At Amani, people feel safe while exploring other's culture or even sharing their own with the community."

It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and the first three blocks of West High Street as well as the first blocks of North and South Pitt Streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., the borough said.

Saturday's forecast calls for a 96% chance of rain, and Monroy said that the festival will still be held at this point, however if the weather gets worse or thunderstorms come to the area, the event will be postponed for the safety of those involved.

Up-to-date information regarding the Amani festival can be found on its Instagram and Facebook Pages.

Monroy said this year's festival will feature over 80 vendors, nearly double the amount at last year's festival, which saw some adaptations for the COVID-19 pandemic including encouraged masking and social distancing. Monroy said attendees can expect to see fewer COVID-19 precautions this year because after working with both health officials and local governments, everyone felt comfortable with relaxing some guidelines.

Festival attendees can also expect fair-favorite food options including Sherri's Crabcake, Bricker's French Fries and Shorty's Funnel Cake as well as authentic Thai, French, Peruvian and Nepali/Bhutanese foods.

Monroy said the festival will feature a variety of central and western Pennsylvania music artists as well as "nationally recognized artists" including Dr. Dog, Flood City Brass and Glitz. Dancing will also be a part of the celebration with Pilipino dancers, Salsa and Irish step dancers.

In addition to food and music, Monroy said the event will also include African drumming, a Beer and Wine Garden, martial arts, a Star Wars performance and a variety of animals.

He said Amani is no longer a one-day festival, but rather something that is active all year long and that the committee is planning a Summer Amani in late June to kick off the season.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

