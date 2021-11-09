Paving on Fairground Avenue, B Street expected to wrap up Carlisle Connectivity Project work for the season

Fairground Avenue in Carlisle is being paved this week as work on the Carlisle Connectivity Project begins to wind down for the season.

The borough’s contractor, Rogele Inc., was slated to put down the final wearing course on Fairground Avenue from the railroad tacks north to B Street on Monday and Tuesday. Base course paving is expected on B Street between Factory Street and Fairground Avenue before Thanksgiving, according to borough engineer Mark Malarich.

Work at the intersection of North College and B streets will start in early 2022 with underground utility work, including water main replacement and stormsewer installation, coming before the start of construction on the roundabout at the intersection later in the spring.

Malarich said the construction of the roundabout will require the temporary closure of the road and the implementation of detours around the construction.

Known as the TIGER Project in recognition of the $5 million Federal Highway Administration Grant that is funding the project, the work on Fairground Avenue, B Street and North College Street is one component of the Carlisle Connectivity Project. The TIGER Project is expected to be completed in June 2022.

The final component of the connectivity project includes the realignment of the intersection of Carlisle Spring Road with North Hanover Street and the installation of a five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, East and West Penn streets and Fairground Avenue.

Bidding for the construction of this component is expected in late spring 2022 and the construction is expected to take two years.

