Where It Stands

Paving on Fairground Avenue, B Street expected to wrap up Carlisle Connectivity Project work for the season

  • 0

Fairground Avenue in Carlisle is being paved this week as work on the Carlisle Connectivity Project begins to wind down for the season.

The borough’s contractor, Rogele Inc., was slated to put down the final wearing course on Fairground Avenue from the railroad tacks north to B Street on Monday and Tuesday. Base course paving is expected on B Street between Factory Street and Fairground Avenue before Thanksgiving, according to borough engineer Mark Malarich.

Work at the intersection of North College and B streets will start in early 2022 with underground utility work, including water main replacement and stormsewer installation, coming before the start of construction on the roundabout at the intersection later in the spring.

Malarich said the construction of the roundabout will require the temporary closure of the road and the implementation of detours around the construction.

Known as the TIGER Project in recognition of the $5 million Federal Highway Administration Grant that is funding the project, the work on Fairground Avenue, B Street and North College Street is one component of the Carlisle Connectivity Project. The TIGER Project is expected to be completed in June 2022.

The final component of the connectivity project includes the realignment of the intersection of Carlisle Spring Road with North Hanover Street and the installation of a five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, East and West Penn streets and Fairground Avenue.

Bidding for the construction of this component is expected in late spring 2022 and the construction is expected to take two years.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Carlisle Connectivity Project timeline

The Carlisle Connectivity Project is a plan to improve transportation in and around the former industrial sites on the borough's north side.

Phases 1 and 2

What it includes: Restoration of the street grid through the former Carlisle Tire and Wheel site along North College Street and at the former Masland/IAC site along Carlisle Spring Road; improvements to Carlisle Springs Road.

Status: Completed

Phase 3 (TIGER Project)

Why TIGER? The TIGER project is so named in recognition of the $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant that is helping to finance the project

What it includes:

  • Reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street
  • Installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street
  • Reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street
  • Installation of a 4-point roundabout at the intersection of North College and B Street.
  • Contractor: Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December 2019

Status: Ongoing

Expected finish: June 2022

Phase 4 (Project 1)

What it includes:

  • Realignment of the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a T-shaped, signalized intersection
  • Reconstruction of North Hanover Street from Carlisle Spring Road south to Penn Street
  • Installation of a roundabout at the Penn Street/North Hanover Street intersection
  • Rebuilding of Fairground Avenue from Penn Street north to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks
  • Contractor: Project has yet to be put out to bid.

Status: As of April 30, the project was undergoing environmental review and clearances.

PennDOT approval anticipated in late 2021.

Construction bids to go out in early 2022.

Expected finish: Two years after the start of construction.

