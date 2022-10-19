Paving begins at Carlisle roundabout; completion anticipated in November

Construction on the roundabout at B and North College streets in Carlisle could wrap up earlier than expected.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said at a community town hall meeting Monday night that paving began at the site Monday and will continue throughout the week "if the weather cooperates."

"We're hoping that by sometime in November, we'll be able to reopen B Street and North College (Street) and complete that project," he said.

The project was originally anticipated to be completed in December.

Malarich said that once paving is complete, there will still be some concrete work, as well as work on lighting and signage before the roundabout opens, likely within the next month.

"There will still be some landscaping that will be done in the spring with that, so officially it won't be done, but functionally it will be available for everyone to use," he said.

Work on the roundabout comes as part of the TIGER Project, which is named for the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery federal grant that is helping to fund it.

In addition to the installation of the roundabout at B and North College streets, the TIGER Project included upgrades to signs, sidewalks and drainage and a variety of streetscape enhancements, as well as the addition of a three-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, which was finished in July.

The TIGER Project is one of three parts of the greater Carlisle Connectivity Project, designed to increase mobility in and around the brownfield sites in the northern portion of Carlisle, the borough said.

Already complete, the first part of the project is called the Western Phase. This included the extension of A, B, C and D streets from Fairground Avenue to Carlisle Springs Road as well as the repaving and restriping of Carlisle Springs Road from North Hanover Street to E Street.

The third and final portion of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, known as Project One, involves the construction of a five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue near Chen's Asian Restaurant, as well as installation of a traffic signal at a realigned Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street.

Malarich said the roundabout is "primarily for safety purposes so that folks who are walking can get across that intersection more safely than currently."

Carlisle Police said a 48-year-old man had been struck by a dump truck on Sept. 28 while walking in the road in that area. Police said the man remains hospitalized due to "significant injuries," but no charges will be filed because the pedestrian wasn't in the crosswalk at the time.

Malarich said work on that last project is anticipated to begin next summer and will last approximately two years. That work will be completed in phases that will allow the road to remain open for the majority of the time, he said.

He also said the borough is looking at a detour for traffic, as well as another method to reroute trucks.