Partnerships between three Carlisle organizations raise thousands for Ukraine relief efforts

Seven months of cooperation between three local organizations paid off Wednesday morning when the Carlisle branch of the Salvation Army received a donation from Carlisle Events and several local Lions Clubs.

Capt. Ozzie Urbaez, a corps commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Carlisle, accepted the $10,000 check on behalf of the organization from Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller Jr. and Raymond Highlands, Lions Club zone chair of District 14C, which encompasses Adams, York and Cumberland counties.

The money was collected throughout Carlisle Events' car show season this year, which featured eight events. It will be used to support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. Show season kicked off with Spring Carlisle in April and wrapped up with Fall Carlisle, which concluded at the beginning of October.

The Salvation Army maintained an on-grounds presence during the season.

"We at the Salvation Army are honored to partner with Carlisle Events to help the people of Ukraine who have been heavily affected this year," Urbaez said when the fundraiser kicked off in April. "Our partnership with Carlisle Events dates back to more than 20 years, and their support to the people we serve in Carlisle is invaluable. On behalf of the Salvation Army, we thank you for your generosity in helping our friends from Ukraine who are in desperate need of our help this year.

Lions Club members from clubs in Carlisle, Boiling Springs, Mount Holly Springs, Plainfield, Newville, Shippensburg and Jacksonville (Walnut Bottom), staffed the gates at seven of the shows (excluding the truck show) to greet guests and collect donations.

Highlands said other local clubs outside the zone, such as New Cumberland and Spring Grove, also helped out.

"Some of the days were nice and warm, some of them were nice and cold and others rained, but over the course of the events we raised $10,000 to go to the Salvation Army for Ukraine relief," he said.

Highlands said the Salvation Army selected the cause and will determine how the funds will be spent.

"When you think back when the first car show was, the war in Ukraine had just started and the humanitarian effort in Ukraine is monumental when you start looking at the amount of damage," he said.

While Highlands said the Lions Club didn't have a fundraising goal to meet, he's "very happy" with the amount raised.

"We were just trying to raise as much as we could because every dollar helps when you're in need and the people in Ukraine are definitely in need," he said.

Mike Garland, Carlisle Events' public relations manager, said the show that brought in the largest donation was Spring Carlisle, held in April, where the organizations received approximately $3,000.

He believes this demonstrates the "giving nature" of those who attended shows.

Highlands said this is the first year the Lions Club has worked with Carlisle Events, but discussions about next year are underway.

He believes that if the partnership continues in the coming year, donations may go to a different cause.

"It's not that we've forgotten Ukraine, it's just you go to where the need is at that time, the greatest need," Highlands said. "We're always looking for community things both in the community and bigger ones when they happen."