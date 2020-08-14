Partnership for Better Health opens new round of COVID-19 relief grants

Partnership for Better Health has opened a second round of Rapid Response Emergency grants in response to COVID-19.
A total of $300,000 will be available to local nonprofit organizations. Grants are expected to range between $1,000 and $10,000, with applications due by Oct. 1. Funding priorities include these five areas:
- Basic health and human needs: Grants are available to assist health and human service organizations respond to the emergency needs of vulnerable community members by ensuring that they continue to have access to essential health services and related basic needs.
- Emergency responders: Grants are available to assist nonprofit emergency service responders with the purchase of essential health supplies, protective gear and equipment that is designed to keep them healthy and effective as they respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
- Safe child care services: Grants will assist child care related programs in meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to operate safely during the pandemic. Child care providers may be nonprofits or public schools and must be able to document adequate provision of services to low-income families.
- Homeless residents: Grants will help housing providers and shelters respond to increased demand for emergency housing services and outreach, social distancing practices and safe quarantine environments.
- Newly unemployed and rental assistance: Grants will support agencies in assisting people who have been laid off, lost income and/or become newly unemployed as a result of COVID-19.
“Our grant application process is intentionally lean and simple, and available on our website. Our goal is to make awards by early November,” said Carol Thornton, director of grants and public policy at the partnership.
Organizations with significant experience serving vulnerable populations in the foundation’s geographic region of central and western Cumberland County, Perry County, northern Adams County and greater Shippensburg may apply.
Becca Raley, executive director at the Partnership for Better Health, said she’s been encouraged to see government funding through the CARES Act starting to meet more community needs.
“Our local grants are designed to complement those government funds and help to fill remaining gaps,” she said. “There are still so many urgent concerns, and we’re working closely with area nonprofits and the relief funds of the United Ways to make the most of every grant dollar. Together, our goal is to keep our communities whole until we reach a full recovery, with a vaccine.”
The Partnership for Better Health accepts all grant applications online. Nonprofits that are interested in applying can do so at: www.ForBetterHealthPA.org.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!