Partnership for Better Health opens new round of COVID-19 relief grants

“Our grant application process is intentionally lean and simple, and available on our website. Our goal is to make awards by early November,” said Carol Thornton, director of grants and public policy at the partnership.

Organizations with significant experience serving vulnerable populations in the foundation’s geographic region of central and western Cumberland County, Perry County, northern Adams County and greater Shippensburg may apply.

Becca Raley, executive director at the Partnership for Better Health, said she’s been encouraged to see government funding through the CARES Act starting to meet more community needs.

“Our local grants are designed to complement those government funds and help to fill remaining gaps,” she said. “There are still so many urgent concerns, and we’re working closely with area nonprofits and the relief funds of the United Ways to make the most of every grant dollar. Together, our goal is to keep our communities whole until we reach a full recovery, with a vaccine.”

The Partnership for Better Health accepts all grant applications online. Nonprofits that are interested in applying can do so at: www.ForBetterHealthPA.org.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0