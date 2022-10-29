Partnership for Better Health awards honor local "superheros" for work to promote community health, wellness

A couple facing eviction turned to Maranatha-Carlisle some years ago for financial assistance. Later, they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary by taking a cruise with pre-paid cash.

It's stories like these that keep Joan Jones, founder of Maranatha-Carlisle, volunteering there, and it's her volunteer hours, 40 to 50 of them each week, that earned her the Champions for Better Health Heather Swartz Volunteer of the Year award.

Partnership for Better Health, a foundation dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the region, hosted an award ceremony Thursday evening at Comfort Suites Downtown Carlisle to recognize Jones, along with six other individuals or organizations who are dedicated to helping the community reach its highest health potential.

"I don't feel worthy of such an award because staff does the hard work, but it's such a blessing," said Jones, who will turn 84 years old next month.

Maranatha Carlisle is a nonprofit organization that provides financial guidance to residents of Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties. Or, in Jones's words, "We make a difference."

"My children think I'm crazy to devote so much time now that I don't have to, but it's what makes life worthwhile," she said.

Kurt Danysh, founder and executive director of Tomorrow's Neighbors, accepted the Nonprofit of the Year award on behalf of his organization, which aids people in the reentry process following incarceration.

"It's everything for me," he said of the award. "It's recognizing what we're doing, the value of what we're doing, in the community."

A reentrant himself, Danysh began forming Tomorrow's Neighbors during the 24 years he spent in prison. The nonprofit receive will receive $1 million in county grant funding to establish the Cumberland House, which will centralize reentry services and provide affording housing for 10 to 15 returning people at a time.

Danysh said it's the need in the community that motivates him to continue his work, as well as doing for others what others have done for him. As he accepted the award, he recognized several of his friends and family members who attended the ceremony, including his mom and his fiancé, Tammy.

"This is awesome," he said of those in attendance. "Being a returning citizen, you don't always have the opportunity to make your family proud, so it feels really good to have that today."

Thursday's ceremony marked Partnership for Better Health's sixth Champions for Better Health awards event and its first since the COVID-19 pandemic; it was last held in 2019.

The event honored seven award recipients across four categories:

Professional of the Year: awarded to health professional or other person who played a key role in advancing the region's health and wellness

Nonprofit of the Year: awarded to a nonprofit organization or government agency that plays a leadership role in advancing health and wellness in the community

Philanthropist of the Year: awarded to an individual, family or private foundation with a record of financial generosity to promote health and wellness in the region

Heather Swartz Volunteer of the Year: awarded to an individual or family that plays a role in advancing health and wellness through their leadership skills in volunteer activities

Other categories in past years have included Youth or Youth Group of the Year and Business of the Year, but Partnership for Better Health's director of health equity, Marcellus Taylor, said these were not awarded this year.

Each award recipient had the opportunity to donate $200 from Partnership for Better Health to a nonprofit organization of their choice within the organization's service area, which includes central and western Cumberland County, Perry County, northern Adams County and the greater Shippensburg area. These donations totaled $1,400.

While Partnership for Better Health typically considers nominees for the same categories from year to year, a change came in this year's volunteer award. The award was officially named the Heather Swartz Volunteer of the Year award in honor of Partnership for Better Health's former director of communication who died this year, Taylor said.

He said the organization debated on which award to name after Swartz, whom he described as a "larger than life figure" with a "gentle soul."

"We really landed on volunteer because volunteerism was at the heart of who she was," Taylor said.

Thursday's ceremony also included the presentation of a plaque in Swartz's honor given to her family members who attended the event.

The nomination process for this year's awards opened at the beginning of July and ran through mid- to late September, Taylor said. Nominees must serve in Partnership for Better Health's service area and meet one or more goals to be considered: build healthy communities by supporting health promoting decisions, conditions and systems; ensure equitable access to health services; or strengthen the capacity of groups to collaborate and engage in health improvement strategies.

From there, Taylor said winners are selected by an award selection committee.

To him Champions for Better Health is all about celebrating and uplifting the work that's being done in the community.

"I don't believe that superheroes exist, but if we did have superheroes, these individuals would be them," Taylor said.