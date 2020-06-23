Parking meter enforcement resumes July 6 in Carlisle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle will resume enforcement of the silver short-term smart meters downtown starting July 6.

Metered parking enforcement has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With Cumberland County now in the green phase of Gov. [Tom] Wolf’s reopening plan, there is more activity in downtown Carlisle. Thus the demand for parking has increased," borough officials wrote in a news release announcing the change Tuesday.

Those who park in downtown Carlisle on and after July 6 must feed the silver meters or risk receiving a parking violation. The short-term meters are placed within a two-block area from the Square, which is considered the busiest section of downtown Carlisle. These meters are designed for quick stays and have a limit of two hours. The meters accept various options of payment including coins, credit cards and the Passport Parking App.

Meters are normally enforced from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Metered parking is free on weekends and holidays.

Drivers should also avoid parking at the red-bagged meters near downtown businesses. Meters covered by bags are reserved for downtown merchants offering curbside pick-up and should be used only for that purpose.

Parking at the gold, long-term meters will continue to be free of charge until further notice. These meters are primarily located on secondary streets such as Bedford, Pitt, Pomfret, Louther and North streets. In addition, downtown visitors can find parking at the Pomfret Street Parking Garage located on West Pomfret Street. The garage continues to be free of charge until further notice.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0