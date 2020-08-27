Parking fees reinstated at Carlisle's Pomfret Street Garage beginning Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle will resume collection of the hourly rate and lease payments for the Pomfret Street Parking Garage beginning Sept. 1.

The parking garage has been free since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made as public and private employers have ramped up operations over the last several months and the demand for parking is returning to normal, according to a news release from the borough.

People who patronize the garage will be required to pay the rate of 75 cents per hour with a maximum rate of $6 for the entire day. The garage is a cash only facility. The parking garage is at 35 W. Pomfret St.

Downtown parkers should continue to feed the silver meters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Metered parking is free on weekends and borough holidays.

The short-term meters are located approximately within a two-block area of the Square, in borough lots and are designed for those patronizing or conducting business within the downtown for periods of two hours or less.

The silver meters accept various forms of payment, including coins, credit cards and the Passport Parking App.