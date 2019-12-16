Free parking has been extended once more at short-term meters.
Carlisle Borough announced on social media Monday that enforcement at short-term meters has been extended through Friday as borough crews continue to work on meters along Hanover and High streets.
Drivers who park at one of the new smart meters do not need to pay.
Drivers who park at a gold meter should still pay, and all drivers should obey the no parking signs on designated days and times.
The latest suspension comes just before the borough’s planned week of free parking for all of downtown.
At its November meeting, the borough council approved free parking at all borough meters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27 “in celebration of the holiday season,” according to the minutes of the meeting.
The borough started installing the new meters on Nov. 6, and made parking free until Nov. 12 to accommodate installation.
That was then extended through Nov. 15.
The borough continued to suspend enforcement through Thanksgiving as crews worked to lower the meters to make them more readable.