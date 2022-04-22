Park Place: Car show weekends bring visitors to Carlisle, provide parking business for residents

At 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Deb Ellerman left her house in Boiling Springs.

By 7:10 a.m., she'd arrived at her daughter's Carlisle home and set up for a full day of work, even though she's retired.

Ellerman, along with many others who live near the Carlisle fairgrounds, charges for visitors to park on private property for events like Carlisle Events' Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market & Corral this weekend.

She said her daughter has owned the house since 2018 and began offering parking at car shows (including those for trucks, Fords, Chrysler, Dodge and Corvettes) the following year.

"The guy that owned the house did it ... and with the gate being right over there, it’s easy money," Ellerman said.

Her daughter's house, located on G Street, has room to park 25 cars, and by 9 a.m. Thursday morning, every space was full. Ellerman said she expects that to be the case for the remainder of the show, which ends at noon Sunday.

At her day-rate of $10, Ellerman said she can make between $800 and $1,000 at an event like this weekend's show, depending on how many re-parks — when one car leaves and another car parks in the same spot — she has each day.

Nicholas Etter owns three properties along Spring Garden Street in Carlisle, and while he's lived there since 2010, he's been parking cars at fairground events for the past 25 years.

Like Ellerman, Etter charges $10 per car per day at all three locations. He said it is the typical rate for property owners.

"The last, I want to say, 20 to 25 years it’s been $10 up and down the main drag out around the fairgrounds, and then if you get back farther it’ll be like $5 for parking," he said.

Etter said the total amount he makes during events depends, in part, on the weather.

"If you had an excellent show, you could make up to like $2,500," he said.

While that doesn't happen often, this weekend's show is "the biggest show that they have for the year," he said.

Both Etter and Ellerman coordinate their schedules to accommodate parking for the events.

Ellerman sits outside with the vehicles throughout the day.

"My daughter works," she said. "I’m retired, so this is my job."

Ellerman said she has been offering parking long enough that people have started to call ahead and reserve spaces with her.

"These people over here are from Canada," Ellerman said, gesturing to one of the vehicles parked on her property. "So they contacted me earlier if I could save them a spot."

She also has a recurring guest from Delaware, as well as several car show attendees who park with her year after year.

Etter said he will receive parking reservations as early as two months in advance. He said it's the people who have kept him at it for the past 25 years, especially those who come regularly.

"I have five campers here and most of those guys have been coming here for 10, 15, 20 years so you make relationships ... and they become part of your extended family," he said.

Ellerman and Etter said they haven't had any issues while providing parking through the years.

People have accidentally locked their keys in the car, or left the lights on and drained the car battery, Ellerman said, although this has been remedied by the installation of a sign asking guests to check that they have everything they need before they head to the show.

"You know, it’s just a friendly reminder of don’t forget to do your part because I’m not jumping your car," she said with a smile.

They also don't have a problem with parking cars on their grass which, Etter said, "comes right back," just in time for the next show.

