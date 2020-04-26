Paint Job: 'Phil the Thrill' brushes his way through Carlisle to help businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Phil George remembers what the downtown was like almost 20 years ago when he graduated from Carlisle High School.
“Downtown was dead,” he said.
But, George says things have changed for the better, things he sees both as an area resident who frequents the businesses and as his alter ego, "Phil the Thrill" on Red 102.3, who connects with the businesses through his work at the radio station.
“It’s amazing to see how many great businesses are downtown,” he said. “I would hate to lose that because of what’s going on right now with this pandemic.”
George said he was thinking about how to help the businesses and decided to fall back on his art school training to print paintings of the businesses to sell on Etsy, with proceeds going back to the business.
George has been doing artwork for Molly Pitcher Brewing’s live music nights, so he decided to see how well his idea would be received by kicking off the project with a print of the taphouse.
It went well enough that he moved up the street to George’s Subs and then to other businesses in the Carlisle area.
“It’s been overwhelming, the response of it. It’s been crazy,” he said.
Born and raised in Carlisle, George has a connection to — or a thought about — each of the businesses he’s painted so far.
The Hamilton?
“Anyone who’s come through Carlisle knows what a hotchee dog is.”
George’s Pizza and Subs?
“I grew up on their steak subs and I always liked the picture of George in the window.”
Market Cross Pub & Restaurant?
“Market Cross is like my ‘Cheers.’ I go in there and they all know my name.”
As the project started to take off on social media, other businesses have reached out. The owner of the old Back Door Café, for example, called to ask for a print of the restaurant with proceeds going to Molly Pitcher because some of the brewery’s staff got their start at Back Door, George said.
George still works from home and does projects with his children, such as their chalk art messages on the driveway for delivery people, so each print takes a couple of days to finish. He’ll work on the drawing one night, paint it the next and then finish off digitally.
“I’m trying to get at least one to two done a week,” he said.
The prints are being done at Rowe’s Print Shop in Carlisle, which faces loss of business with the cancellation of events for which they would have done the posters or programs.
“I wanted to use a print shop in town just to support them, too. I wanted to keep it as local as possible,” George said.
Massey’s Frozen Custard and Carlisle House Bed & Breakfast are next up on the list, but there are a number of other businesses that George has in his sights including some in the Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg areas.
“I have a whole list that I want to do. We’ll see what I get to, but I don’t really plan on stopping this at all,” he said.
George partnered with Create-A-Palooza for a “Paint Party” planned for 8 p.m. on April 29. He sent a black and white version of the Carlisle House Bed & Breakfast drawing to Jim and Karen Griffith, who are printing smaller versions and packaging them with the materials needed to paint it. Everyone with a kit will join up on a Zoom call. For more information on the event, visit https://create-a-palooza.square.site.
George said he’s also looking toward possible projects involving fire companies.
“They are losing out on a lot of fundraising money right now, whether it’s chicken barbecues or bingo nights or their carnivals. That’s a lot of their fundraising efforts,” he said.
For as much as George hopes the prints help businesses, he also acknowledges that the project is giving him an outlet during the pandemic.
“It’s fun to do and it kind of takes me out of what’s happening around us. It’s kind of an escape, too, for me to just be creative and do these things,” he said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com.
