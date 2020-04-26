Paint Job: 'Phil the Thrill' brushes his way through Carlisle to help businesses during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Phil George remembers what the downtown was like almost 20 years ago when he graduated from Carlisle High School.

“Downtown was dead,” he said.

But, George says things have changed for the better, things he sees both as an area resident who frequents the businesses and as his alter ego, "Phil the Thrill" on Red 102.3, who connects with the businesses through his work at the radio station.

“It’s amazing to see how many great businesses are downtown,” he said. “I would hate to lose that because of what’s going on right now with this pandemic.”

George said he was thinking about how to help the businesses and decided to fall back on his art school training to print paintings of the businesses to sell on Etsy, with proceeds going back to the business.

George has been doing artwork for Molly Pitcher Brewing’s live music nights, so he decided to see how well his idea would be received by kicking off the project with a print of the taphouse.

It went well enough that he moved up the street to George’s Subs and then to other businesses in the Carlisle area.

“It’s been overwhelming, the response of it. It’s been crazy,” he said.