When Jason Beardsley became a Cub Scout about seven years ago, plans to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout weren’t really on his radar.

However, the 16-year-old Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School sophomore enjoyed the community service element of the program and after about five years as a Boy Scout, he’s wrapping up his Eagle Scout project that will help him secure the rank.

Beardsley, along with the help of fellow troop members, friends and family, focused his project on improvements to Carlisle’s Professional and Educational Empowerment Center, including painting railings and planting flowers and greenery.

“Mrs. Theresa Rice, who is involved with the PEEC, volunteers on our troop committee and she had brought up her role in the organization a few times, and I had always admired their mission to the city of Carlisle and the impact they had already had on the community even though I myself live in Mechanicsburg,” he said. “She approached our troop about issues with the railing and her desire to have plants freshen up the space, and I was quick to get involved.”

The center at 219 N. Pitt St. in Carlisle expands access to technology in the community through a free computer lab and programming for job readiness and technical skill development. It serves as part of Hope Station, a nearby nonprofit organization at 149 W. Penn St. dedicated to providing advancement opportunities for the community in areas like education and leadership.

“PEEC’s mission is to expand technological access by creating an inclusive space that connects community members to job readiness training, educational programming and technical skill-building workshops,” said Rice, who serves as the center’s program director. “PEEC is another resource for connecting social services, including housing and employment searches, for the Northside community, a low-income neighborhood that is the most racially and ethnically diverse in Carlisle.”

Rice said Hope Station acquired the space for PEEC in 2020 and in spite of coating the inside walls with fresh paint and installing the technology needed to create a bright, professional atmosphere, the outside of the building was “showing some wear and tear.”

“PEEC is located at a busy intersection, and I want it to be noticed, not blend in and remain unseen,” she said. “Jason’s Eagle [Scout] Project will definitely add curb appeal by removing the rust and painting the rails and doors and adding some flowers and greenery.”

Beardsley said while he doesn’t live in the area and the effect of his work might not be immediate, he believes the project will help the center better achieve its mission.

“Even though it may not seem like a huge deal, even something like painting the railings and planting plants can make the property much more approachable for families and encourage them to benefit from the services the PEEC provides,” he said.

Work on the project extended over multiple April weekends, and in addition to making the building more approachable for families in the community, Beardsley is taking the opportunity to develop his leadership skills through the project, adding that he’d like to improve his ability to delegate.

While he’s learned a variety of life lessons through his time as a Boy Scout, Beardsley identified compromise as one of the most important and something he hopes to take with him into the future.

Once he achieves his Eagle Scout goal, something he anticipates happening in the coming months, Beardsley said he wants to continue to be involved in his troop and participate in community service until he graduates from high school. After that, who knows?

“As of right now, I hope to go to college for something along the lines of biochemistry but it’s definitely not set in stone and could easily change,” Beardsley said.

No matter where life takes him, the efforts of his work as a scout will remain on display in Carlisle for years to come.

“Jason’s Eagle Project will bring more awareness to PEEC and the services it offers the community,” Rice said. “The outside updates and beautification will provide a welcoming space where all people will be proud to enter.”