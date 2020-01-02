A recent community effort to erase the lunch debts for students in the Carlisle Area School District made its goal — and then some.
Organizers of the fundraising effort said they raised $23,536.21.
District officials have said that 572 students across every municipality in the school district have negative balances that range from a few dollars to around $1,000. The unpaid balances total about $22,000.
“We are blown away by the support of our local community not only financially but with such respect, concern and commitment to our local children and their families,” said organizer Kristi Knox.
Knox, a real estate agent with the Knox Bowermaster Team at Berkshire Hathaway, started the project with a few phone calls to friends, but took it public last week.
In a Facebook post announcing that the goal had been reached, Knox thanked everyone who shared and liked social media posts about the project and who made personal phone calls seeking donations.
Traer Beaudette, co-owner of Feathers in the Nest in Carlisle, joined the effort and has been updating the figures on a GoFundMe page dedicated to the project.
“These last few weeks have been incredible. To see a community come around those that are the most vulnerable. To give without question and with such generosity. I am beyond humbled,” organizer Traer Beaudette wrote in her Facebook post.
The women are committed to making sure the fundraising effort isn’t a mere bandaid on a larger problem. They have met with the school district to talk about how to raise more awareness of the free and reduced lunch program.
“We are continuing to come up with solutions by asking questions, offering our assistance and trying to gain a further understanding of the past due lunches so that we can help be part of the solution,” Knox said.
Financial changes happen to households throughout the year, so it’s important for parents to understand that they can apply to the program at any time to see if their new situation qualifies them for free or reduced lunches.
“The school district is there to help these families. However they are not aware of financial changes that impact a student’s ability to purchase lunch unless they are notified,” she said.
Regular lunch prices are $3.10 at Carlisle’s elementary and secondary schools.