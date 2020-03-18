Pa. Department of Agriculture offers guide to food assistance

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding issued a guide to food assistance for Pennsylvanians in need due to measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

People who are out of work without pay are eligible to receive food from the state and federal government from a food bank or food pantry in Pennsylvania. This includes service workers who are unable to get shifts or hourly wage employees of nonessential businesses that have voluntarily closed due to COVID-19 mitigation.

Those seeking assistance will need to verbally complete a Self-Declaration of Need form in which they will be asked to provide their household size and weekly income level as of the day they apply. Complete income guidelines can be found at agriculture.pa.gov.

Food banks are open and delivering food to many agencies, including pantries, shelters and soup kitchens. Those who need food should call or visit the website of the regional food bank to be directed to agencies in their community.

Cumberland County residents should contact the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to find the location of the nearest food pantry.

Those who are under isolation or quarantine or have a family member who is should check with the food bank to see if there are options for food delivery.

