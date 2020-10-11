Outside agencies seek funds from Carlisle borough

Jeffrey Swope, executive director of Bosler Memorial Library, said the library has been “battered but not broken” during the pandemic. Having closed during the shutdown orders, the library turned to virtual programming and eventually to curbside pickup for materials. Both services are expected to continue into the future.

Like many other organizations across Pennsylvania, though, the library faces a potentially significant loss of state funding.

In May, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an interim budget that flat-funded most agencies for five months. That budget will be reviewed in November to determine funding for the remaining seven months.

Swope said a decision not to provide additional funding for those seven months would be “catastrophic.”

His isn’t the only agency facing significant shortfalls resulting from the state budget decisions.

Employment Skills Center was told in June that they would have a 78% reduction in state funding, said executive director Margaret Weitzel.