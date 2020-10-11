Outside agencies seek funds from Carlisle borough

Eleven agencies requested funding from Carlisle Borough this year under its revamped outside agencies funding process.
Agencies requesting funds from the borough submitted applications for projects that fell into the categories of community beautification, social programs, community activity support and educational opportunities.
The borough has tentatively set aside $10,000 for outside agencies as it develops its 2021 budget.
The money comes from the general fund and the parking fund. According to the 2019 budget, $10,000 was given to outside agencies in 2017 and $12,600 in both 2018 and 2019.
Some agencies funded in the past did not seek funding this year. Those organizations included Amani, Carlisle Area Dog Parks, Historic Carlisle Inc., and Neighborhood Dispute Settlement.
New applicants for the funding included Carlisle Opportunity Homes, Destination Carlisle, Employment Skills Center, Safe Harbour and Spirit Empowered Ministries.
All eleven agencies requesting funding had representatives check in via Zoom at the borough council’s monthly workshop Sept. 30.
COVID-19
It’s not surprising that the COVID-19 pandemic loomed large in their requests.
Jeffrey Swope, executive director of Bosler Memorial Library, said the library has been “battered but not broken” during the pandemic. Having closed during the shutdown orders, the library turned to virtual programming and eventually to curbside pickup for materials. Both services are expected to continue into the future.
Like many other organizations across Pennsylvania, though, the library faces a potentially significant loss of state funding.
In May, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an interim budget that flat-funded most agencies for five months. That budget will be reviewed in November to determine funding for the remaining seven months.
Swope said a decision not to provide additional funding for those seven months would be “catastrophic.”
His isn’t the only agency facing significant shortfalls resulting from the state budget decisions.
Employment Skills Center was told in June that they would have a 78% reduction in state funding, said executive director Margaret Weitzel.
“The impact of that, of course, has been huge. It’s about $44,000 from our budget, and we’re trying to apply to several places to try to make up that deficit,” she said. “We do hope that some of that will be restored in November, but we are not confident that we will get nearly what we have in the past.”
The decreased funding comes as the center is seeing additional demand for its programs. Sixty-five applicants are waiting for nurses aide classes, 20 applicants are looking for forklift training and 48 are interested in basic adult education.
Carlisle Borough Council expected to hear from ten organizations at their meeting last week for outside agencies seeking funding from the borough. Two agencies sent representatives who were available at the start of the meeting, touching off a discussion on how outside agencies are funded in the future.
Destination Carlisle, a volunteer association of downtown businesses, has seen a reduction in its resources as well. Typically, the businesses themselves provide funding for the organization’s activities, but those businesses have been battling the effects of the pandemic themselves.
“Everybody kind of chips in whenever we have a crazy idea and we want to try to put it together. That’s been a little difficult this year,” said Destination Carlisle President Stephanie Patterson Gilbert.
Here’s a look at the organizations and their requests:
Bosler Memorial Library
What they do: Offer programming and resources to area residents to empower lifelong learning.
Amount requested: $2,500
Purpose: General operations
Key statement/fact: “The opportunity for people to access fair and equitable and accurate information is more critical right now in our world than ever before,” Swope said.
Carlisle Arts Learning Center
What they do: Inspire individual growth and community engagement through the arts.
Amount requested: $1,000
Purpose: Funding for ArtWorks!, an afterschool program for middle and high school students in which the students look at what’s happening, what’s important in the community and what they experience in schools to develop a theme for a public art project, according to executive director Becky Richeson.
Key statement/fact: “We are requesting funding to make another downtown, temporary, meaningful public art installation possible,” Richeson said.
Carlisle Opportunity Housing
What they do: Help Carlisle residents live in safe, healthy and attractive neighborhoods in homes they have rehabbed and offered for rent or for sale during their 52-year history.
Amount requested: Not specified, but Capone said the average cost of a proposed project would be about $800.
Purpose: Funding would be used for outside maintenance on homes owned and rented out by the organization. Projects could include fencing or replacing siding.
Key statement/fact: The organization offers its rentals at low rates, which have continued to be affordable through the pandemic. “Our tenants have really been able to step up and maintain those rents,” said Joni Capone, treasurer of Carlisle Opportunity Housing.
Carlisle Veterans Council
What they do: The council organizes and hosts the Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies on the Square in Carlisle.
Amount requested: $1,000
Purpose: Funding would cover increases in insurance liability costs and the cost of the wreath placed as part of the ceremony.
Key statement/facts: The wreath is a new expense since the passing of Jimmie George last year and the closing of Georges’ Flowers this year. “For years, Jimmie George dropped that [the wreath] off and we never seemed to get a bill for it,” said former Carlisle Mayor Kirk Wilson.
Carlisle Victory Circle
What they do: Challenge students to prepare for the future through education and character development.
Amount requested: $2,500
Purpose: Funding would be used for the Carlisle Victory Circle program.
Destination Carlisle
What they do: Connects downtown businesses to work cooperatively to raise the profile of downtown while offering services, such as mentoring, to assist businesses.
Amount requested: $2,500
Purpose: Maintain and expand the website and virtual app and to continue to plan and hold events.
Key statement/fact:“Hopefully, if COVID is kind, we can start to add some new things next year in 2021,” Gilbert said.
Employment Skills Center
What they do: Assist adults with employment and education through its core programs – GED preparation, Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language and several workforce development programs.
Amount requested: $2,500
Purpose: Funding will be used for the adult basic education class.
Key statement/fact: “I think COVID has presented many challenges, but the need for our services is probably stronger than ever,” Weitzel said.
LeTort Regional Authority
What they do: Multi-jurisdictional authority created by the borough and surrounding municipalities to protect and preserve Letort Spring Run and its watershed, develop access and recreational opportunities on the stream and promote practices to preserve water quality and minimize flooding.
Amount requested: $3,000
Purpose: Funding would be used primarily for operations including insurance, reporting and audits as well as trail maintenance.
Key statement/facts: A study a few years ago showed more than 3,000 people a week use the trail. “Anecdotally, I would say that number has probably gone up with people looking for alternative activities to do in this age of COVID,” said Andy Parker, chairman of the authority board.
Safe Harbour
What they do: Provide a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless families and individuals.
Amount requested: $2,500
Purpose: Funding would support life skills and parenting groups within their programs.
Key statement/facts: “The curriculum is a wide range of skills that you and I would take for granted because we’ve learned them either through life experiences or were taught them by schools or parents or friends,” said executive director Scott Shewell.
Spirit Empowered Ministries
What they do: Nondenominational ministry connecting people to God in nondenominational settings and reaching the community.
Amount requested: $2,500
Purpose: Funding would help them to continue to serve 50-60 families weekly by offering hand sanitizer, masks, food and other essentials to families who pick the items up via a drive-through process downtown.
Key statement/fact: The items would be given out with no strings attached.
Summerfair
What they do: Provide 10 days of free activities including concerts, children’s activities and other events during the July 4th holiday.
Amount requested: $500
Purpose: Funding would assist with Summerfair programming.
Key statement/fact: The 2020 edition of Summerfair marked the first cancellation of the event in its 44 years.
