 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoor flu shot clinics return to Carlisle this week
0 Comments
alert top story

Outdoor flu shot clinics return to Carlisle this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial Park 2

Memorial Park sits along West Penn Street in Carlisle.

 Tammie Gitt

A new study has discovered the risk of suffering a stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or sepsis was significantly less for those people who had already received a flu vaccination

Flu shots will again be offered outdoors at two locations in Carlisle.

The first clinic will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St. The second will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park.

Those interested in receiving a flu shot can register at https://sugeni.us/WYkJ. Walk-ups will also be welcomed as time permits.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The clinic is for adults and children older than 6. Shots are provided at no cost with most major health insurance or $25 cash. An optional high dose for seniors is also available for $65.

Those getting a flu shot should bring photo identification and an insurance card, if they have one.

Organizers are also offering some free shots for those in the community who are uninsured. A GoFundMe page has been set up so that people can donate a flu shot to the effort.

"Over 80 residents got their vaccine at the clinics last year, and much of the feedback we got is that the process was extremely fast and simple. There is little to no wait," said Britt Flaherty, who organized the clinics.

A year ago, Flaherty was looking for a local place to get a flu shot outdoors because she was at high risk for COVID-19 and avoided going inside public places. She initially made arrangements with Walmart to host a clinic in her driveway, but connected with Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong, who suggested holding it in public places.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronaut captures the 'Southern Lights' aboard the ISS

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News