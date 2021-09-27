Outdoor flu shot clinics return to Carlisle this week

Flu shots will again be offered outdoors at two locations in Carlisle.

The first clinic will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St. The second will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park.

Those interested in receiving a flu shot can register at https://sugeni.us/WYkJ. Walk-ups will also be welcomed as time permits.

The clinic is for adults and children older than 6. Shots are provided at no cost with most major health insurance or $25 cash. An optional high dose for seniors is also available for $65.

Those getting a flu shot should bring photo identification and an insurance card, if they have one.

Organizers are also offering some free shots for those in the community who are uninsured. A GoFundMe page has been set up so that people can donate a flu shot to the effort.

"Over 80 residents got their vaccine at the clinics last year, and much of the feedback we got is that the process was extremely fast and simple. There is little to no wait," said Britt Flaherty, who organized the clinics.

A year ago, Flaherty was looking for a local place to get a flu shot outdoors because she was at high risk for COVID-19 and avoided going inside public places. She initially made arrangements with Walmart to host a clinic in her driveway, but connected with Carlisle Borough Manager Susan Armstrong, who suggested holding it in public places.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

