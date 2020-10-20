Outdoor flu shot clinic set for Saturday in Carlisle

The second of two outdoor flu shot clinics will be held this Saturday at Biddle Mission Park in Carlisle.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is for ages 6 and older.

Walmart will administer the vaccinations and accepts most major insurance, as well as cash. Vaccines are free with most major insurance, and $32 if paying cash.

Those interested in the clinic should sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/carlisleflu and bring a photo ID and insurance card along to the clinic.

If time permits, walk-ups may also be accepted.

Masks will be required at all times during the clinic, and participants should maintain social distancing as possible.

