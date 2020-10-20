 Skip to main content
Outdoor flu shot clinic set for Saturday in Carlisle

Outdoor flu shot clinic set for Saturday in Carlisle

Flu Vaccine

It’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable flu season in a row, but health officials said not to delay vaccination.

 Associated Press

The second of two outdoor flu shot clinics will be held this Saturday at Biddle Mission Park in Carlisle.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is for ages 6 and older.

Walmart will administer the vaccinations and accepts most major insurance, as well as cash. Vaccines are free with most major insurance, and $32 if paying cash.

Those interested in the clinic should sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/carlisleflu and bring a photo ID and insurance card along to the clinic.

If time permits, walk-ups may also be accepted.

Masks will be required at all times during the clinic, and participants should maintain social distancing as possible.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

