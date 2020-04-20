Online storytelling gains popularity in Cumberland County

Early in March, before stay-at-home orders were put in place, the library held virtual field trips with staff members reading from locations in the area. In one popular post, a library staff member who also runs an animal rescue read Craig Smith’s “Wonky Donkey” with the help of a farrier who was at the rescue to take care of a donkey’s feet.

Killinger said it’s important to keep children engaged, especially since school is not in session, so that they continue to have interaction with books and maintain literacy skills. It’s not the same, though, as seeing the children in person for story time.

“We are looking forward to seeing all of our patrons, young and old, again,” she said.

Coy Public Library of Shippensburg targeted its story time for older readers.

“With everyone focusing on picture books, I thought it might be nice to do a chapter book and something that was more engaging for older kids and adults who wanted to relive a possible childhood favorite during this time,” said Samantha McCulloch, the library’s director of youth services.