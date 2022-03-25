One person injured in early morning fire above North Hanover Grille in Carlisle

One person is in critical condition after an apartment fire broke out above the North Hanover Grille in Carlisle around 4 a.m. Friday.

Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said the fire originated in a third floor apartment where first responders found an unconscious individual. The person was rescued and transported to UPMC Carlisle hospital with serious injuries, O'Donnell said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and O'Donnell said the Carlisle Police Department and the State Police Fire Marshal were both on the scene. He said the fire was contained to the apartment on the third floor and that an adjacent apartment sustained smoke damage while the second floor sustained water damage.

O'Donnell estimated that about seven people were displaced and said they sheltered at Union Fire Company until the Red Cross arrived.

The North Hanover Grille is currently closed pending procedures for inspection, although O'Donnell said utilities have been secured.

He said responding crews included the Carlisle Barricks, North Middleton, Mount Holly Springs, New Kingston, Union, and Carlisle Fire & Rescue, and that first responders did an "excellent job" of containing the fire.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

