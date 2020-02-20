North Middleton Township supervisors schedule stormwater ordinance for March meeting

The North Middleton Township supervisors voted Wednesday night to advertise the township’s stormwater utility ordinance for possible passage at their March 19 meeting.

North Middleton is the latest municipality in the state, and across the nation, to consider such a system in light of the mounting cost of bringing its storm drainage infrastructure into compliance with environmental requirements.

The proposal on the table would establish a fee of $96 per year per equivalent runoff unit, a measurement of the average runoff generated from the average North Middleton home.

All dwelling units would be charged a flat one-ERU fee, regardless of their size, as would farms, according to North Middleton solicitor Samuel Wiser.

Commercial properties would be measured individually and charged for each ERU of impervious surface area they are surveyed to have, with one ERU consisting of 3,100 square feet of impervious surface.

Billing would be done through the North Middleton Water and Sewer Authority with charges appearing twice annually, meaning $48 every six months for homeowners.

