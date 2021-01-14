 Skip to main content
Nonprofit agencies receive funding from Carlisle Borough Council

Carlisle Borough Hall
Sentinel File

Carlisle Borough Council last week approved the disbursement of $10,000 to 11 nonprofit agencies.

Under a revamped process for 2021, agencies requesting funds from the borough submitted applications for projects that fell into the categories of community beautification, social programs, community activity support and educational opportunities.

Representatives from those agencies made presentations about their programs to the borough council in September.

The money comes from the general fund and the parking fund. According to the 2019 budget, $10,000 was given to outside agencies in 2017 and $12,600 in both 2018 and 2019.

The agencies and the amounts they received are listed below with the amount they requested in parenthesis:

  • Bosler Memorial Library: $1,500 ($2,500)
  • Carlisle Arts Learning Center: $500 ($1,000)
  • Carlisle Joint Veteran’s Council: $300 ($1,000)
  • Carlisle Opportunity Homes: $500 ($800)
  • Carlisle Victory Circle: $2,500 ($2,500)
  • Destination Carlisle: $500 ($2,500)
  • Employment Skills Center: $500 ($2,500)
  • Letort Regional Authority: $2,500 ($3,000)
  • Safe Harbour: $500 ($2,500)
  • Spirit Empowered Ministries: $200 ($2,500)
  • Summerfair: $500 ($500)

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

