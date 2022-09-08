No parking: Carlisle's annual street improvement project set to begin Monday

Along with the official start of fall, September ushers something else in for Carlisle: work on the borough's annual street improvement project.

The borough said its Public Works Field Operations Department works to maintain 58 miles of borough roads and 18 miles of public alleys throughout the year, focusing on administering preservation treatments to existing roads, including crack sealing and base and pothole repairs.

If weather allows, crews shift their attention to dry milling and paving, microsurfacing and ultra-thin bonded wearing course maintenance on specific roads in early September.

Dry milling refers to the removal of the top 1 1/2 to 2 inches of road surface to get rid of "unsound material" and aid with drainage, the borough said. Once roads have been milled, they will be repaved and the millings used for other borough projects. Milling is anticipated to begin Monday on McKnight Street, C Street from Fairground Avenue to Pitt Street and D Street from Fairground Avenue to Pitt Street.

Microsurfacing is the process where crews apply a coating of liquid asphalt and stone aggregate to the road, helping to extend the pavement's life. The borough said the process also cures rapidly, meaning roads are able to open to traffic quicker than with "traditional paving." The process is scheduled to take place during the last week of September.

The final portion of the project, ultra-thin bonded wearing course maintenance, will likely begin in the middle of the month, with prep scheduled for Sept. 15 and work beginning the following day. The borough said ultra-thin bonded wearing course maintenance is a treatment that has been approved by PennDOT and is sometimes used on interstate highways. It is a form of paving during which a "polymer-modified emulsified asphalt membrane" is laid and then immediately covered with an "ultra-thin bonded wearing course of hot-mix asphalt concrete" with one pass of a single paving machine, the borough said. This extends the life of roadways between milling and paving treatments and looks like regular paving.

The project schedule is available on the borough's website and could change based on weather and other factors. The borough said "No Parking" signs will be posted in designated work areas before the projects start.

Project Schedule:

Milling & paving

Sept. 12 McKnight Street - Milling C Street from Fairground Avenue to Pitt Street - Milling D Street from Fairground Avenue to Pitt Street - Milling

Sept. 13 Factory Street from Lincoln Street to D Street - Milling Short section of A Street immediately west of Factory Street - Milling

Sept. 14 College Street from C Street to G Street - Milling

Sept. 15 McKnight Street - Pavement preparation Factory Street from Lincoln Street to D Street - Pavement preparation Pitt Street from C Street to D Street - Paving C Street from Fairground Avenue to Pitt Street - Paving D Street from Fairground Avenue to Pitt Street - Paving

Sept. 16 McKnight Street - Paving Factory Street from Lincoln Street to D Street - Paving Short section of A Street immediately west of Factory Street - Paving

Sept. 19 College Street from C Street to G Street - Paving



Microsurfacing

Last week of September Shearer Drive from Industrial Drive to the railroad tracks South Shearer Drive



Ultra-thin bonded wearing course maintenance

Sept. 15 Prep Work

Sept. 16 Gobin Drive Olson Drive Begin Fairview Road

Sept. 19 Finish Fairview Road and Gobin Drive Media Road from Hamilton to Gobin Hamilton Street from Gobin to borough boundary

Sept. 20 Webster Street LeTort Spring Road Henderson Street

