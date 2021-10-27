No Christmas parade for Carlisle this winter, but other activities are planned

Carlisle’s Christmas parade won’t return this December, but there will be plenty of activity downtown during this holiday season.

Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association, which has organized the parade in the past, said the association took significant cuts from its two primary funders, the borough and Dickinson College, resulting in the need to cut a staff position. That staff member is the one who handled events like the parade.

The holiday season kicks off with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, the day after Black Friday. The day encourages people to shop small at locally owned businesses. LoveCarlisle will supply downtown businesses with promotional items and will conduct advertising and social media campaigns to encourage people to shop local.

Small Business Saturday also marks the first day of sale for the annual Carlisle commemorative Christmas ornament. This year’s ornament will feature the Christmas Igloo that was built on the Square in 1947 as drawn by local artist Phil George.

Santa Claus will ride into town at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in a horse-drawn carriage. At Veteran’s Courtyard on the Square, he will lead the tree lighting ceremony that will feature the new Carlisle Community Christmas Tree.

The 26-foot tall panel tree, sponsored by the GB Stuart Foundation, will feature more than 1,000 lights and be topped by a four-foot tall lit star. The tree will be the backdrop for Santa photos taken at events or for downtown visitors.

After the tree lighting ceremony, Santa will be available for photos taken by Relevation Photography.

Horse and carriage rides will be offered downtown on weekends. Other traditional events like Donuts with Santa at Bosler Memorial Library, Saturday photos with Santa and storytelling with Mrs. Claus are also planned.

The LoveBuck$ downtown gift certificate program will continue to be available through the holiday season, and limited-edition envelopes designed for the holidays will be available to use for gift giving.

Updates on all of these events can be found and LoveBuck$ can be purchased at LoveCarlisle.com.

