Newville churches to hold church at Cumberland Drive-In, others go online

With many churches switching to an online format, churches in the Newville area have taken a different approach.

Newville Assembly of God, Christian Life Community Church and other community churches are hosting “Church at the Drive-In’s” starting this Sunday.

The service will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Cumberland Drive-In, 715 Centerville Road, Newville. Attendees will be able to stay in their cars to tune into the preaching via their radios.

“While doing what we can to serve and support the community, we wanted to continue our weekly church services. By hosting Church at the Drive-In’s, we can be in compliance with safety/health regulations while still coming together to hear the word of God preached,” Newville Assembly of God said in a post on Facebook.

For the first time in its more than 260 year history, First Presbyterian Church, located on the Square in Carlisle, offered a virtual worship service last week with plans to do the same this week.

According to its website, the church will broadcast on YouTube starting at approximately 10:45 a.m. To find the service, search for “Sunday on the Square”; then find First Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, PA.