Newly-formed Greater Carlisle Community Responders Network brings support to Asian community

“It will still be up to the victim what the response will be,” Browne said. “I hope we don’t have to be activated. I really do. But, you never know.”

And, Browne added, people of color feel safer in a community that’s already thinking about what they would do if something happens.

“I want people to realize that our community is proactive and we’re already looking at what could happen. We’re already trying to put pieces in place so that the good people and the people who care about other people can stand up and be a part of something that’s important so those negative voices and voices of hate can be dimmed a little bit,” Browne said.

Residents of the greater Carlisle community are asked to report incidents of hate and bias to Carlisle CRN@yahoo.com. Jan Arminio, co-chair of the network, said the email address is checked several times a day.

The network will then develop a response based on what the target of the harassment wants or needs. Often, the victim prefers no response at all.

The network has compiled a list of resources if they need to call on people or agencies with expertise in counseling, trauma and healing through art and similar topics.