New trees add touch of spring, other benefits to Carlisle

This week’s rain has helped Carlisle to look a little greener; as will 11 new trees planted at the Carlisle Police Department.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn spoke at the tree planting event Friday morning about the benefits of trees in a community.

“Planting a tree is a simple act with a big impact,” Dunn said. “These bare-root red oaks will grow to help shade the K9 area at the police station, slow down runoff when it rains, and help make the community a more attractive place to work and live.”

Other benefits include including reducing energy costs, improving air quality, attracting wildlife and increasing property values, a department news release said.

The trees were provided by an organization called TreePennsylvania, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing urban forest cover in the state, Carlisle MS4 Coordinator Tiffany Strine said.

The program is providing 109 trees in the Harrisburg area, funded by private donations, federal money and funds from a DCNR grant called TreeVitalize, a partnership that was created by DCNR to help give communities the capacity to “plan for, plant, and care for trees,” the release said.

The borough received the annual Bare Root Tree Grant to obtain the trees. Strine said the amount of the grant was not defined by monetary figures, but rather by the number of trees given.

The red oaks were planted at various locations on the police department’s grounds.

“The Borough of Carlisle Police Department presented needs on their property for trees to better serve many purposes including shade for K9 units, natural fencing, green infrastructure improvements and simply promoting a healthier environment,” Strine said.

Carlisle Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said the endeavor shows DCNR’s interest in and support for enhancing Carlisle’s quality of life through nature.

“The addition of these red oaks at the Carlisle Police Department will benefit not only our police facility, but moreover contributing to the overall health and well-being of our community,” Landis said in a news release. “Carlisle Borough is trying to lead by example by investing in growing our tree canopy, which provides beauty and is a strategic way to also address climate change while making more livable communities.”

Anyone interested in donating to support these efforts can donate to the Keystone Tree Fund voluntary $3 check-off box on online Pennsylvania driver’s license and vehicle registration applications. Direct donations can be made with checks written out to “DCNR c/o Keystone Tree Fund” and mailed to PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry, ATTN: Rural and Community Forestry, 400 Market St., 6th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17105.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.