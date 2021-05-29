New mural celebrates the life, spirit of Carlisle's Nevin Lehman

If Nevin Lehman had still been alive when the mural bearing his image was painted onto the side of the Carlisle Antique Mall, Pat LaMarche knows exactly what he would have done.
“He would have dragged people to see it. You’d have met him on South Street. He’d have brought you all the way to North Street,” she said. “He would have been so happy about it.”
Lehman was a fixture in downtown Carlisle before his death last September. He’d start his days with coffee while he chatted with the servers at Fay’s Country Kitchen before heading out on his rounds of local businesses, pushing his cart through town with boom box blasting.
When LaMarche posted a note about Nevin’s death on social media, someone she didn’t know commented that the town needed a statue of him. LaMarche thought it was a brilliant idea, but discovered it would have cost about $30,000. That made her think about the possibility of a mural instead.
A GoFundMe page was set up through the Charles Bruce Foundation, and the necessary funds were raised within a few days. LaMarche enlisted local artist Aron Rook to paint the mural.
With funds in hand, finding a location for the mural was the next challenge. LaMarche said the foundation wanted a location with high visibility. JFC Staffing at the corner of North Pitt and West High streets offered their building, but the most suitable space was already home to another of Rook’s murals.
That’s when Richard Lawson, owner of the Carlisle Antique Mall stepped in.
Lawson said Nevin would come to the mall and head straight to the second floor where he searched through records, CDs and magazines.
“He’d come downstairs with a small pile and talk with us about the music playing in the mall and show us pictures of the artists he collected,” he said. “Nevin quickly became a loyal customer that talked, danced and always left us with a smile.”
When he learned of Nevin’s death on a community Facebook, Lawson instantly felt the loss, remembering how Nevin pushed his cart up and down the aisles on Saturdays, dancing and meeting people.
So, Lawson offered a space on the side of the antique mall for the new mural.
“I couldn’t have imagined a better place for Nevin to stand than the entrance of the Carlisle Flea Market. He’ll be smiling and sharing his cheerful spirit with me and everyone who enters the market for years to come. I think it’s right where he’d want to be,” Lawson said.
During the week that Rook worked on the mural, people walking by would call out that they recognized Nevin or they would stop to share the stories of their friendships with him.
“I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to paint the Be a Nevin mural. It was an honor to participate in memorializing a human who had touched and influenced the hearts of so many within our community,” Rook said. “It was easy to feel their love and appreciation of Nevin radiating.”
“Be a Nevin” is a campaign organized following Lehman’s death by Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb. The campaign encourages people to embody the qualities that made Lehman so memorable, qualities like kindness, joy and friendliness.
“Nevin modeled for us all, that you don’t need money, power, or prestige to be important, you just need to embrace the riches outside your front door,” Taby said in a news release marking the dedication of the mural on May 20.
Lehman’s knack for making friends everywhere he went hits a bittersweet note for those who knew him when they think about his death coming during a pandemic that closed down the places he loved, like My Brother’s Table at the Salvation Army where, for Lehman, the companionship was a greater attraction than the food.
“When Covid-19 closed coffee shops, restaurants, banks, and churches, Nevin was alone. We missed him. But it’s nerve-wracking to think of how much he might have missed the rest of us,” said Chad Bruce, the founder of the Charles Bruce Foundation. “I saw Nevin at every open mic and every downtown music event. He was the consummate consumer of local music and he made every event worth playing.”
The Charles Bruce Foundation has started a website, www.beanevin.com, where people can post photos of themselves with the real Nevin or selfies with the new mural. Social media posts with the hashtag #beanevin will automatically upload to the website.
Photos: Nevin Lehman memorial in Carlisle
Nevin Lehman Memorial 1
Nevin Lehman Memorial 2
Nevin Lehman Memorial 3
Nevin Lehman Memorial 4
Nevin Lehman Memorial 5
Nevin Lehman Memorial 6
Nevin Lehman Memorial 7
Nevin Lehman Memorial 8
Nevin Lehman Memorial 9
Nevin Lehman Memorial 10
Nevin Lehman Memorial 11
Nevin Lehman Memorial 12
Nevin Lehman Memorial 13
Nevin Lehman Memorial 14
Nevin Lehman Memorial 15
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.