New mural celebrates the life, spirit of Carlisle's Nevin Lehman

That’s when Richard Lawson, owner of the Carlisle Antique Mall stepped in.

Lawson said Nevin would come to the mall and head straight to the second floor where he searched through records, CDs and magazines.

“He’d come downstairs with a small pile and talk with us about the music playing in the mall and show us pictures of the artists he collected,” he said. “Nevin quickly became a loyal customer that talked, danced and always left us with a smile.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When he learned of Nevin’s death on a community Facebook, Lawson instantly felt the loss, remembering how Nevin pushed his cart up and down the aisles on Saturdays, dancing and meeting people.

So, Lawson offered a space on the side of the antique mall for the new mural.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better place for Nevin to stand than the entrance of the Carlisle Flea Market. He’ll be smiling and sharing his cheerful spirit with me and everyone who enters the market for years to come. I think it’s right where he’d want to be,” Lawson said.

During the week that Rook worked on the mural, people walking by would call out that they recognized Nevin or they would stop to share the stories of their friendships with him.