Sunnyside Family Restaurant in Carlisle reopened Monday after approximately two weeks of renovations and a change in ownership.

The business at 850 N. Hanover St. closed for the work and ownership change on Feb. 15.

General Manager Dottie Harding said the new owners are Sam and Amy Antony. She said Sam Antony co-owns some restaurants in Shippensburg and Chambersburg but this is his first Carlisle restaurant.

Renovations conducted over the 12-day period included painting the exterior of the building, the installation of a new sign, dimmer interior lights, the addition of track lighting, work on the floors and the installation of a host podium, Harding said.

Sunnyside features a new menu with homemade dishes made from fresh ingredients, including a variety of soups, ham steak and meatloaf, she said.

"We'd like to get more involved with the community because [the Antonys] are very, very family oriented and community oriented and they would like Carlisle to be a part of their family," Harding said.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunnyside was previously owned by Suzanne and Vito Iannuzzi who also own Misenos II, a pizza and Italian restaurant in Carlisle. The couple purchased the building in 2015 after it closed in 2011 due to financial difficulties.

They completed extensive remodeling that included the removal of interior walls that formed 13 dining rooms to create one large open space, as well as new flooring, restrooms and a kitchen system.

Sunnyside Family Restaurant reopened in March 2022 more than a decade after it closed.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Gallery: A look back through the years at the former Sunnyside Restaurant in Carlisle