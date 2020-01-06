Two newcomers and two returning members took seats on Carlisle Borough Council Monday.
Returning councilmen Sean Crampsie and Sean Shultz were sworn in by Judge Albert Masland as was newcomer Jeff Stuby.
Joel Hicks, who also won election to the council in November, was sworn in earlier because he had a previous commitment out of town at the time of the ceremony.
The seating of the four Democrats marks the first time in nearly two decades that all members of the council have been members of the same party.
The council was entirely Republican from 1996 to 2002, when current mayor, Tim Scott, was sworn into his first term on the council.
The council also made a series of appointments during the reorganization meeting that followed the ceremony. They were: Susan Armstrong, borough manager and assistant treasurer; Richard Juday, treasurer and tax collector; Keith Brenneman, solicitor; Joyce Stone, open records officer; Stacey Hamilton, alternate open records officer; and Doug Heineman, vacancy board chair.
Regular business meetings for the council were set for 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. The workshop meetings will be held at 6 p.m. two Wednesdays prior to the regularly scheduled council meeting, with the exception of January.