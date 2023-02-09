Common Pleas Judge Edward Guido sentenced a New Cumberland man Tuesday to 20 to 40 years in prison, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The sentence came after a jury convicted Mark Boisey, 34, of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, the DA's Office said.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from an incident in New Cumberland in November 2019.

The DA's office said Boisey got into a verbal altercation with his then-girlfriend and returned to their New Cumberland home where he assaulted her. The woman reported that Boisey kicked in a locked door, pulled her from bed and threatened her while pointing a gun at her head.

When the woman got out of the room, Boisey caught her and strangled her while he continued to make threats, the DA's Office said.

She then got away from Boisey and went to a neighbor's home where Boisey began firing the gun at her. The DA's Office said that when police arrived at the scene, Boisey began shooting at them, firing 30 to 50 shots at the victim and officers throughout the incident.

Police got themselves and the woman to safety and the Special Response Team was called to assist at the scene, the DA's Office said. Boisey was then arrested without further incident.

"We are grateful to all of the officers who put their lives on the line on that day," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack said. "Due to the brave efforts of the officers, this standoff was resolved without any loss of life."

He commended Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski, who prosecuted the case, and the New Cumberland Police Department, Lower Allen Township Police Department and the Special Response Team for their work.