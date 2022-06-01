New community center bridges gap between residents, nonprofits, resources in downtown Carlisle

In February 2021, Tanis Monroy spoke about his dream of opening a community space in downtown Carlisle during a first date.

On Friday, Tanis and his wife, Colleen Monroy, are kicking off the official opening of that community center, called the Bridge.

The Monroys said they opened the Bridge at 29 W. High St. about a month ago, but Friday’s reception will serve as an open house for the community to learn about what the center is and how they can get involved.

The reception begins at 6 p.m. with food from local restaurants. Free wine and beer will be offered to attendees age 21 or older beginning at 7 p.m., and the reception will end at 9 p.m.

“It’ll mostly just be an opportunity for people to learn about the space, to learn about what we’re doing as the Bridge,” Colleen said. “We have lots of games, so we’re hoping people will take advantage of that too and just make it a really fun night.”

She said the mission of the Bridge is to give locals a place to feel “at home in their hometown.”

“Some of the ways that we do that is just by having our free space open on Fridays and Saturdays, and then we also offer free classes and workshops and just a place for clubs to meet, game nights, all kinds of things to just bring community together,” she said.

The Bridge is open on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and throughout the week to host a variety of free events, including a chess club, yoga classes, a garden club and more. It also includes a free coffee bar that serves products from local businesses, such as Denim Coffee in Carlisle and Colina in Harrisburg.

A Carlisle resident for more than 20 years, Tanis said his role as the president of the Amani Committee has helped him to become more familiar with the community and its network.

“We want to be the bridge between the residents, the nonprofits and the resources in this town and kind of bridge them all together,” he said. “That’s truly what’s missing.”

He told Colleen about his plans for the center during their first date at Hook and Flask Still Works just a few blocks away and said she’s been on board ever since. Colleen joined the Carlisle community when she and Tanis married in September.

“We love Carlisle, and we know a lot about it,” he said. “Why not share that love with other people?”

The space formerly served as the Cumberland County Historical Society’s G.B. Stuart Workshop, an interactive museum for children. However, Tanis said the society hasn’t used the space in six or seven years.

He said he’s been familiar with the Historical Society for a long time and had been looking for a place to open a community center. Tanis and Colleen approached the society with their vision of uniting the community, and the society was excited to see the space put to use, making it a “win-win for both groups,” he said.

Tanis said the Historical Society’s visitor center, currently located in the back corner of its gift shop, will also move into the Bridge.

“We’ll kind of be co-existing in this space, so it’ll sort of just be like a welcome center to Carlisle,” Colleen said.

The Monroys have a lot of aspirations for the future of the Bridge after Friday’s reception as well, including the possibility of a mentor program and internships. Tanis said the coffee bar at the Bridge has also “traveled” to Farmers on the Square and he intends to take it there again throughout the summer.

The Bridge depends 100% on volunteers and donations, he said.

“There’s a variety of ways to get involved with us, from just being here during our open hours and serving coffee to people and welcoming people as they come in or helping us with website stuff and social media, like background type things, or if they want to teach a class of any kind, that’s what we’re here for,” Colleen said. “We want the ideas, we want to be what the community wants it to be.”

Anyone interested in the Bridge’s upcoming events can find more information on its Facebook (The Bridge Carlisle) and Instagram (@thebridgecarlisle) pages.

