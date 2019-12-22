Carlisle Borough has announced that the new orange borough trash bags will go on sale Dec. 26.
Starting Jan. 13, only the orange bags will be accepted for trash collection. The bag price will be $5.85 per bag.
Initially, the bags will only be available at borough hall, 53 W. South St., and Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St.
The bags will go on sale at participating vendors, such as grocery stores, beginning Jan. 10.
Those with extra green bags can take them to borough hall or Stuart Community Center during normal business hours Monday through Friday and exchange them for the new orange bags by paying the $2.10 price difference.
Borough hall will stay open until 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 27 to allow residents to exchange bags.
Stuart Community Center will remain open until 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 22 for bag exchanges.
Bag exchanges can only be made at the community center or borough hall.
Acceptable items for recycling include: aluminum and steel cans, paper including newspaper, office paper, junk mail, magazines and cereal boxes; glass bottles, cardboard broken down into pieces no larger than 2-feet by 2-feet; and plastic containers or bottles #1, #2, #5 and #7. All items should be clean and dry.
Every household in the borough will receive a new 35-gallon recycling container with a hinged lid by April 1. Additional containers will be available for purchase at a cost of $60.
Old recycling containers can be repurposed for personal use or left curbside for recycling collection.
Collection days will remain the same under the new contract, and residents will still be able to put one bulk item out each week with their borough bag.