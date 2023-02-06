In a way, Wayne Palmer has big shoes to fill with his new sneaker and apparel shop at 5 E. High St., in downtown Carlisle.

“This is a legacy for my grandmother, Henrietta,” the local man said last week. “She was an amazing woman. A mentor to a lot of people.”

Henrietta was left to raise 10 children when her husband died. Palmer can count the success stories among his aunts, uncles and cousins.

“The morals she instilled in us, instilled in me,” he said of the family matriarch who died in 2006. “I’ve made mistakes. I’ve not always made the best choices. But I’ve always reverted back to the values and morals that my grandmother instilled in us.”

Palmer is gearing up for the grand opening of his first brick-and-mortar store at 4 p.m. Feb. 13.

He spent this past Ice Art Fest weekend ushering in the soft launch of the new family business that sells sneakers, along with vintage and new style clothing.

Family ties

“We’re just bringing this vision into reality,” Palmer said. “I wanted to do something to leave another landmark.”

One of the largest extended families in Carlisle, Palmer said his family goes back generations with close ties to the community.

“We already have a park named after us,” he said, referring to the Heberlig Palmer Tot Lot near North Pitt and Lincoln streets. The Palmer family also has a history with Dickinson College as students and employees. Though retired from Tyco/AMP, Palmer’s father, Wayne Sr., works part-time as a shuttle van driver transporting college students and alumni and Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet ballerinas.

“My first job ever was given to me by John Dutrey,” Palmer said. “Dutrey Shoes was a landmark — a family business that was open for 91 years. I had a cousin, William ‘Wink’ Palmer, who was the regional director for Foot Locker.”

Palmer said William was somebody he looked up to growing up, not only because his cousin was raised by his grandmother, but because William had a heart for helping out Carlisle and its people. As an executive with the Foot Locker franchise, William made it a point to offer discounts on shoes to needy families and others.

A niche

Born in the 1980s, Palmer came of age during the 1990s, so the family store will primarily have the vibe and nostalgia of that decade. The vintage clothing will include band apparel from musicians such as Whitney Houston, Journey, Metallica and AC/DC.

As for sneakers, the store will offer a broad range of products and price points from low-cost footwear for working class families to vintage collectible shoes.

“It’s a niche,” he said. “There’s a gap in Carlisle right now. If a person who is local wants to buy a certain type of sneaker, they would have to get on the highway and go to Camp Hill, Harrisburg or Chambersburg or order online and wait for it to come. There’s nobody in Carlisle that offers what we want to offer the community.”

Palmer is a personal fitness trainer with a background in retail buying, selling and trading clothes online. His cousin and business partner, Delonte Palmer of Carlisle, is an information technology specialist with the U.S. Army whose military services takes him to Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County. Delonte helped get the new store’s computer system operational.

For now, the store will be staffed by the two Palmers and by a part-time employee they hope to recruit from Dickinson College. Store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“I want to create a business that would not only be for locals, but will be somewhere that college students and military personnel [from Carlisle Barracks] will be comfortable coming here to buy clothes and sneakers,” Wayne Palmer said. The demands of running a retail operation may require him to downsize his job as a personal trainer to just a few clients per week, he said.

Progress in making the store a reality started about two months ago when the business partners acquired a lease on 5 E. High St.

“We started to go to work buying everything we needed to assemble displays and set up our point-of-sale systems,” Palmer said. “Different people have been supporting us in the community. The love that we’ve been getting is just so immense and heartwarming.”

Palmer’s Sneakers and Apparel is next door to Create-A-Palooza, a pottery store and activities studio operated by Jim and Karen Griffith. As a gift, Jim Griffith gave Wayne a framed 1910 photo of a Black-owned business that was located just a few doors down from their shops.

“He got the photo from his father’s collection,” Palmer said of Jim Griffith. “His dad was John Griffith, one of the people that ran the [Cumberland County] Historical Society.”

One of Palmer's goals is to display the vintage photograph in the hope that someone would be able to identify the men in the picture.