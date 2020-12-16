New 7-Eleven in Carlisle seeks beer and wine license

The operators of a 7-Eleven planned for South Hanover Street near the Home Depot in Carlisle hope to be able to sell beer and wine.

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Carlisle Borough Council meeting to consider a request for an intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license from Lemoyne to Carlisle.

The Pennsylvania liquor code allows the transfer of a license from any municipality in the county to another municipality in the county so long as a resolution is issued permitting the transfer.

The same process was used in 2018 to bring beer and wine sales to the Sheetz at the intersection of Allen Road and Ritner Highway.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Capital received approval from the borough's zoning hearing board in May to redevelop the lot at 1003 S. Hanover St. to include the 4,130-square-foot convenience store. The site had been home to KA Mullen’s Landscape Supply and Towing.

The borough council gave the land development plan conditional approval in July. Those conditions still need to be reviewed by borough staff.

Photos: A festival of lights on Media Road, Carlisle

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.