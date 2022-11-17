Mural ceremony to honor Carlisle native Charlie Hickey

In 1986, Jim Griffith was an eighth grader at Wilson Middle School struggling to find his way. That was when art teacher Jim Shirk presented the idea to create a mural to commemorate the return of Halley’s Comet.

“For me, the return of Halley’s Comet was a rather important current event, and I felt a mural to honor its return might provide an opportunity to teach working together as a team, where each individual student plays an intricate part to reach a common goal," Shirk recalled.

When Griffith and his classmate Charlie Hickey were selected to design the mural, he not only set about building the mural with his fellow students, but he also wound up building some strong friendships. The design was a collaboration with Hickey, and they spent months leading a team of fellow students to create the ceramic tile mural, and at the same time, solidifying a lifelong friendship. The completed mural was prominently displayed in the entrance hall of Wilson Middle School from 1986 to 2012, when the school was renovated.

While the two friends followed their own life paths, Griffith remaining in the Carlisle area and Hickey moving to Florida to become a professional musician, the two remained close. Hickey often asked if the mural was still in existence. In 2018, Griffith was able to gain access to and photograph the mural and shared the photos with his friend. Griffith remembers, “It made him very happy at the time.”

Hickey died due to complications from COVID-19 on Aug. 25, 2021, and Griffith said he felt his loss deeply. Griffith and a friend journeyed to Hickey’s home in Florida to visit his family. While there, they reminisced about the mural, and he remembered it was placed in storage.

He decided to ask Wilson Middle School officials to loan the mural to him to display at his downtown Carlisle business, Create-A-Palooza.

Griffith first shared the idea with Hickey’s family. Hickey’s wife Jenny offered her wholehearted support. “The mural is a piece of his story, but also a collective history, a piece of nostalgia, and a representation of things he loved and cherished ... art, creativity, curiosity, friendships, space, time travel and history itself.”

The review and approval process took several months before the Carlisle Area School District agreed to loan the work to Griffith. Next, he secured approval from the Historical Architectural Review Board in the borough, and finally, the mural was mounted, covered with high-grade Plexiglass, and sealed in its location outside of Create-A-Palooza. Ultimately, there will be an awning installed above the mural and a new ADA-compliant lift.

“We deliberately chose an outdoor location, with appropriate security systems in place, to make it as available to the public as possible for viewing," Griffith said.

“The joy the mural brought to him both early in life and again later in life is one of the reasons that this dedication is so very meaningful to all of us that loved him," Hickey's sister Carol said. "It was a project that he worked on with his friends and his future wife, and there is something poetic and perfect about it as a tribute. He would have been deeply moved to be honored and remembered in this way.”

For Griffith the project has been cathartic. “I found the process of obtaining and mounting the mural and of working with Hickey's surviving family at each step along the way, to be very comforting," he said. "To this day I still have difficulty processing his loss. It is a great blessing to see this artifact from my teen years on a daily basis and to have it in a public location. I hope that those who see it and who read the story will appreciate the very positive impact that the arts can have on creating lasting friendships, even almost 40 years after the fact.”

While working on the project, Griffith learned that another classmate, Erica Chronister Keim, who had assisted in the mural’s creation, had died a few years ago. He then worked with her family to add a memorial tribute at the mural site in her honor as well.

Dedication of the “Halley’s Return” mural in honor of Charles Joseph (Dominic) Hickey will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Create-A-Palooza, 11 E. High St., Carlisle. Friends, family and the community are invited for a brief memorial service to celebrate his life and creativity.